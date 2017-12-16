In this report, the EMEA Pink Corundum market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.

Geographically, this report split EMEA into Europe, the Middle East and Africa, With sales K MT, revenue Million USD, market share and growth rate of Pink Corundum for these regions, from 2012 to 2022 forecast

• Europe: Germany, France, UK, Russia, Italy and Benelux;

• Middle East: Saudi Arabia, Israel, UAE and Iran;

• Africa: South Africa, Nigeria, Egypt and Algeria.

EMEA Pink Corundum market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Pink Corundum sales volume K MT, price USD/MT, revenue Million USD and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including

• Futong Industry

• Imerys Fused Minerals

• U.S. Electrofused Minerals USEM, Curimbaba Group

• Electro Abrasives

• Zhongsen Refractory

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue, product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

• Alumina?99.0%

• Alumina?98.5%

• Alumina?97.0%

• Other

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including

• Vitrified Griding Wheels

• Coated Abrasives

• Blasting Abrasives

• Other

Table of Contents

EMEA Europe, Middle East and Africa Pink Corundum Market Report 2017

1 Pink Corundum Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Pink Corundum

1.2 Classification of Pink Corundum

1.2.1 EMEA Pink Corundum Market Size Sales Comparison by Type 2012-2022

1.2.2 EMEA Pink Corundum Market Size Sales Market Share by Type Product Category in 2016

1.2.3 Alumina?99.0%

1.2.4 Alumina?98.5%

1.2.5 Alumina?97.0%

1.2.6 Other

1.3 EMEA Pink Corundum Market by Application/End Users

1.3.1 EMEA Pink Corundum Sales Volume and Market Share Comparison by Application 2012-2022

1.3.2 Vitrified Griding Wheels

1.3.3 Coated Abrasives

1.3.4 Blasting Abrasives

1.3.5 Other

1.4 EMEA Pink Corundum Market by Region

1.4.1 EMEA Pink Corundum Market Size Value Comparison by Region 2012-2022

1.4.2 Europe Status and Prospect 2012-2022

1.4.3 Middle East Status and Prospect 2012-2022

1.4.4 Africa Status and Prospect 2012-2022

1.5 EMEA Market Size Value and Volume of Pink Corundum 2012-2022

1.5.1 EMEA Pink Corundum Sales and Growth Rate 2012-2022

1.5.2 EMEA Pink Corundum Revenue and Growth Rate 2012-2022

2 EMEA Pink Corundum Competition by Manufacturers/Players/Suppliers, Region, Type and Application

2.1 EMEA Pink Corundum Market Competition by Players/Manufacturers

2.1.1 EMEA Pink Corundum Sales Volume and Market Share of Major Players 2012-2017

2.1.2 EMEA Pink Corundum Revenue and Share by Players 2012-2017

2.1.3 EMEA Pink Corundum Sale Price by Players 2012-2017

2.2 EMEA Pink Corundum Volume and Value by Type/Product Category

2.2.1 EMEA Pink Corundum Sales and Market Share by Type 2012-2017

2.2.2 EMEA Pink Corundum Revenue and Market Share by Type 2012-2017

2.2.3 EMEA Pink Corundum Sale Price by Type 2012-2017

2.3 EMEA Pink Corundum Volume by Application

2.4 EMEA Pink Corundum Volume and Value by Region

2.4.1 EMEA Pink Corundum Sales and Market Share by Region 2012-2017

2.4.2 EMEA Pink Corundum Revenue and Market Share by Region 2012-2017

2.4.3 EMEA Pink Corundum Sales Price by Region 2012-2017

3 Europe Pink Corundum Volume, Value and Sales Price, by Players, Countries, Type and Application

3.1 Europe Pink Corundum Sales and Value 2012-2017

3.1.1 Europe Pink Corundum Sales Volume and Growth Rate 2012-2017

3.1.2 Europe Pink Corundum Revenue and Growth Rate 2012-2017

3.2 Europe Pink Corundum Sales and Market Share by Type

3.3 Europe Pink Corundum Sales and Market Share by Application

3.4 Europe Pink Corundum Sales Volume and Value Revenue by Countries

3.4.1 Europe Pink Corundum Sales Volume by Countries 2012-2017

3.4.2 Europe Pink Corundum Revenue by Countries 2012-2017

3.4.3 Germany Pink Corundum Sales and Growth Rate 2012-2017

3.4.4 France Pink Corundum Sales and Growth Rate 2012-2017

3.4.5 UK Pink Corundum Sales and Growth Rate 2012-2017

3.4.6 Russia Pink Corundum Sales and Growth Rate 2012-2017

3.4.7 Italy Pink Corundum Sales and Growth Rate 2012-2017

3.4.8 Benelux Pink Corundum Sales and Growth Rate 2012-2017

4 Middle East Pink Corundum Volume, Value and Sales Price, by Region, Type and Application

4.1 Middle East Pink Corundum Sales and Value 2012-2017

4.1.1 Middle East Pink Corundum Sales Volume and Growth Rate 2012-2017

4.1.2 Middle East Pink Corundum Revenue and Growth Rate 2012-2017

4.2 Middle East Pink Corundum Sales and Market Share by Type

4.3 Middle East Pink Corundum Sales and Market Share by Application

4.4 Middle East Pink Corundum Sales Volume and Value Revenue by Countries

4.4.1 Middle East Pink Corundum Sales Volume by Countries 2012-2017

4.4.2 Middle East Pink Corundum Revenue by Countries 2012-2017

4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Pink Corundum Sales and Growth Rate 2012-2017

4.4.4 Israel Pink Corundum Sales and Growth Rate 2012-2017

4.4.5 UAE Pink Corundum Sales and Growth Rate 2012-2017

4.4.6 Iran Pink Corundum Sales and Growth Rate 2012-2017

5 Africa Pink Corundum Volume, Value and Sales Price by Players, Countries, Type and Application

5.1 Africa Pink Corundum Sales and Value 2012-2017

5.1.1 Africa Pink Corundum Sales Volume and Growth Rate 2012-2017

5.1.2 Africa Pink Corundum Revenue and Growth Rate 2012-2017

5.2 Africa Pink Corundum Sales and Market Share by Type

5.3 Africa Pink Corundum Sales and Market Share by Application

5.4 Africa Pink Corundum Sales Volume and Value Revenue by Countries

5.4.1 Africa Pink Corundum Sales Volume by Countries 2012-2017

5.4.2 Africa Pink Corundum Revenue by Countries 2012-2017

5.4.3 South Africa Pink Corundum Sales and Growth Rate 2012-2017

5.4.4 Nigeria Pink Corundum Sales and Growth Rate 2012-2017

5.4.5 Egypt Pink Corundum Sales and Growth Rate 2012-2017

5.4.6 Algeria Pink Corundum Sales and Growth Rate 2012-2017