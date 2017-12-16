Ultra violet (UV) range radiation blocking, suspension formation, magnetization and catalyzing are the properties of these Nano Metal Oxides. These properties are exhibited when the original Metal Oxides are sized to Nano range. These properties have major applications in the production of Portland cement, paints & coatings, electronic sensors, cosmetic lotions and petroleum refinery catalysts. The important factors which encourage the growth of Global Nano Metal Oxides Market are increasing construction projects owing to the parallel increase in global population, increasing demand for catalysts made of Nano Metal Oxides from petro refineries, where these catalysts improve the product yield from the chemical reaction, and more investments on Nano Metal Oxides research and synthesizing technology projects. Additionally, demand for Nano metal oxides is anticipated to witness growth over the assessment period due to surging in oil & gas industry. Furthermore, cosmetic lotions and other suspensions are having huge demand in the developed countries owing to rising disposable incomes of in these nations is anticipated in the assessment period, 2017 to 2023. However, there is a chance for government organizations to lay strict rules on production of Portland cement using Nano metal oxides due to the fact that by laborers inhaling the dust created by the cement has a potential risk, which is expected to hamper the growth of the market.

Competitive Analysis:

Some of the prominent players operating in the Global Nano Metal Oxides Market are Sigma-Aldrich Corporation (U.S.), US Research Nano metal oxidesmaterials, Inc. (U.S.), Nano metal oxides Labs (U.S.), American Elements (U.S.), SkySpring Nano metal oxidesmaterials, Inc. (U.S.), ABC Nano metal oxidestech., LTD. (South Korea), Nano metal oxidesshell LLC (U.S.), Nano metal oxidesstructured & Amorphous Materials, Inc. (U.S.), NISSAN CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES. LTD. (Japan), and Nano metal oxidesphase Technologies Corporation. (U.S.) among others.

Market Segmentation:

The Global Nano Metal Oxides Market is categorized on the basis of application, and region. On the basis of application, the Nano metal oxides metal oxides market is categorized into construction, cosmetics, electronics, paints & coatings, oil & gas, and others. On the basis of region, the market is categorized into Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, North America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific is predicted to grow with the highest CAGR during the review period, 2017 to 2023 due to increasing production petroleum products from oil & gas end use industries. The demand for Nano Metal Oxides is anticipated to surge in numerous countries of Asia Pacific such as China, India, South Korea and Japan due to advancement in the Nano Metal Oxides technology. Furthermore, the presence of huge number of petro refineries in this region is anticipated to propel the use of Nano Metal Oxides and also growth of the market. North American Nano Metal Oxides Market is predicted to witness a tremendous growth on account of high consumption potential, increasing innovation owing to presence of advanced research organizations, and supported by rising economic growth rate. In Europe, the demand for Nano Metal Oxides is predicted to grow in various countries such as Italy, Germany, Spain, UK, France, and Russia on account of increasing expenditure in innovation and growing purchasing power of consumers. Moreover, the European cosmetics industry plays a leading role in product development and is a science-driven and highly innovative sector. There is a window for Nano Metal Oxides manufacturing industries to establish their production capacities as well as exporting raw materials to this region. Latin American countries such as Argentina, Colombia, and Brazil are also predicted to witness substantial growth owing to increasing consumer spending on cosmetic products as well as involvement of new technologies and inventions in Nano Metal Oxides.

