Millgate are one of the hidden gems in the IT supply industry – but now their secret is out.

The Yorkshire-based company, who provide IT and communication solutions for businesses across the UK, are a firm on the up and up.

They have just capped a stellar 12 months by finishing as finalists in the Reseller of the Year category at the 2017 CRN Channel Awards, which followed quickly on the heels of being named runners-up in the CRN sales and marketing Best Company to Work For award.

So what makes a privately-owned company such big-achievers in their field?

Millgate has grown substantially in a short space of time. This year they celebrate their 21st anniversary – and there have been yet more reasons to pop the Champagne corks.

Not only did they hit a turnover of £44million in 2016 – double that of four years previously in 2012 – but in 2017 they attained their target of hitting a fantastic £50m turnover for 2017.

Staff levels grew by 21 per cent, while the company was also awarded the ISO 2001:2008 certificate and joined the Crown Commercial Supplier Framework.

Millgate are one of the top 100 VARs in the country for a reason.

During this high-growth phase, one of Millgate’s biggest challenges has been keeping the same quality level of service when replicating their service on a bigger and bigger scale.

Millgate use a traditional approach of excellent account management, coupled with innovation through use of the latest technology, to win and grow their business.

And with more than 6,000 customers nationwide, that’s a philosophy that clearly works.

One of the key objectives for Millgate is improving their customers’ business, and maintaining a high-quality, long-term relationship with their clients.

Much of this is down to CEO Chris Calvert. His management style enables Millgate’s team to thrive and grow its service while ensuring the quality of service offered.

“Chris always has his door open, everyone knows him and he is open to new ideas and encourages his team to step up,” says recruitment manager Rikki Stout, while marketing manager Rebecca Marshall adds: “Some employers believe a goal should be just out of reach or moving with success, thinking this will cause a team to strive.

“However, in reality, it just sets up a team to fail. Millgate offers realistic goals and good rewards.”

Millgate’s mission is to provide exceptional service to enhance their clients’ business by effectively connecting people and information.

And it’s a mission they are winning.

Contact:

Rebecca Marshall, Marketing Manager

Company: Millgate

Phone: +44 (0) 114 242 9851

Email: Rebecca.Marshall@millgate.co.uk

Website: www.millgate.co.uk