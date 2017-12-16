Hyderabad, December 16, 2017….Mayabazar, Hyderabad’s well-noted multi cuisine restaurant, has bagged the prestigious Award ‘Best Theme-based restaurant in the entire South India by Restaurant India 2017 – Franchise India. Synonymously, Mayabazar restaurant derives its popularity from the Telugu film industry’s most sensational movie Mayabazar.

It is a prestigious and popular award given to the best restaurant. The Award, instituted at the national level in 2010 and it is for the second time that a South Indian restaurant has been picked for the award.

The Award was conferred on Mayabazar on Dec 15 at 11.00 AM. Popular Telugu Film comedian hero Allari Naresh attended the occasion and spoke about his personal taste of Mayabazar. Telugu Maha Sabha guests in the city are likely to visit Mayabazar and congratulate the awardees for the proud contribution in the food industry.

Promoted by the Telugu Film Actor Shashank along with his close friend Abhilash. Mayabazar is known for serving the highest quality food with a blend of the South Indian, North Indian, and Tandoori, Chinese, Biryani delicacies. Mayabazar developed its reputation through its unique delicacy Tandoori Cuisine.

Add to the fact that Madhapur is surrounded by the corporate class who crave for the traditional food. When it comes to the food, Mayabazar brings a lot to the table and to the liking of Hyderabadis, it prepares a variety of authentic food like Chicken fry, Biryani and Ulavacharu, Chicken Biryani, Handi Murgh, Mutton Patiala, Chicken Angara. All the more, delicacies at Mayabazar are pleasantly wallet-friendly. Given the fact that Madhapur is buzzed by a multitude of IT companies and hostels, Mayabazar gauzes the food taste preference of everyone and is competitively well placed in the hotel market.

The restaurant places its patrons first and uses innovative approaches to continually deliver the best customer service. Mayabazar has two outlets in the city – one each at Karkhana (the first outlet opened in 2010) and at Madhapur (opened in 2015).

One thing both Shashank and Abhilash have in common is craving for food and it has brought them together to conceptualise the hotel business.

Shashank, the managing partner of Mayabazar says: “Being an actor, film and food-lover, I wanted to integrate films and food and came up with the idea of naming the Telugu film industry’s ever popular movie “Mayabazar” as the name of the restaurant”.

Co-partner Abhilash says: “Love mixed with taste for food made me venture into the restaurant business”.