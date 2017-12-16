Market Overview:

Gluten-free products are better alternative to conventional gluten diet owing to health benefits associated with their consumption. These products are helpful for individuals with chronic ailments and immune system problems. Additionally, gluten-free products are widely consumed by gluten intolerant patients.

The global gluten-free market is witnessing an impressive growth over the last few years. The significant reason for this massive market growth is increasing incidence of chronic diseases in the North American region. Additionally, increased level of diseases such as obesity and diabetes has opened the doors for key players to come up with various customized gluten-free products which will in turn escalates the sales of gluten-free products during the forecast period. Moreover, product promotions through various channels have added fuel to this segment.

Moreover, regulatory approvals and stringent regulation for labeling of gluten-free products is supporting the new entrants in the industry. Furthermore, high focus by the bakery manufacturers in launching new product is playing a crucial role to enhance the growth of the gluten-free product during the review period. However, high processing cost of gluten-free products is considered to be a major challenge to this market. Nevertheless, all these factors are projected to contribute to the estimated CAGR of 8.7% of gluten-free products market during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Downstream Analysis:

Gluten-free products are segmented on the basis of type, which includes bakery & confectionery, sweet & savory snacks, dairy & frozen desserts, oils, fats & spreads, beverages, ready meals and others. Among all, the bakery & confectionery product holds the major market share. The foremost reason for this significant growth is increased consumption of gluten-free products such as sweet & savory snacks, breakfast cereals, soups, sauces, spreads and other bakery products.

On the basis of the distribution channel, the market is segmented into the store-based and non-store based distribution channel. However, the store-based distribution channel is dominating the market based on the one-stop shopping experience.

Competitive Analysis:

The Major Players in Gluten-Free Products Market

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (U.S.)

Schar AG / SPA (Italy)

Boulder Brands, Inc. (U.S.)

General Mills, Inc. (U.S.)

Hero Group AG (Switzerland)

Farmo S.p.a. (Italy)

Raisio plc (Finland)

Valeo Foods Group Limited (Ireland)

The Kraft Heinz Company (U.S.)

Kellogg Company (U.S.)

Regional Analysis:

The global gluten-free products market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (RoW). North America is dominating the global gluten-free products market. The foremost reason for this growth is increasing prevalence of celiac disease associated with shifting eating habits in this region. Additionally, demand for gluten-free products is increasing significantly owing to health benefits associated with consumption among the population with the complaint of gluten intolerance.

Furthermore, the growing incidence of obesity, diabetes, and celiac disease in European countries such as Germany, France and the U.K is expected to show high demand for global gluten-free products which is likely to boost the market growth over the review period.

Market Segmentation:

Gluten-free products market is segmented on the basis of type, distribution channel, and region.