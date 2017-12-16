Floormat.com shows customer appreciation by shipping all orders over $99 for free. This offer is only valid for deliveries within the United States — excluding Hawaii, Alaska, US territories and principalities, and all foreign countries. Customers with $99+ packages requiring the use of a freight carrier will have to pay the freight charges themselves.

Ohio-based mat manufacturer and dealer, Floormat.com, has introduced a free shipping offer for all orders totaling over $99. According to the free shipping terms & conditions posted on its website, the firm has waived all shipping charges for such orders provided their delivery is within the United States. This excludes all shipping addresses in Hawaii, Alaska, US territories and principalities, and all foreign countries. In a move that is seemingly aimed at encouraging bulk purchases, Floormat.com has clarified that the order may combine multiple products to reach the $99.00; but that all the included products must be placed at the same time as one order.

About Us

Founded more than 65 years ago in Ohio, Floormat.com has grown serving to a full-service national and international matting dealer. The firm serves nearly a dozen industries including entertainment & retail, healthcare, hotel, manufacturing, marine, public facilities, residential, sports & recreation, restaurant etc. By combining its in-house matting products with an array of premier brands from leading industry manufacturers like Andersen Company, Notrax, JCH International, and Glo Brite, Floormat.com now boasts an extensive catalog with all kinds of entryway mats, industrial mats, anti-fatigue mats, anti-slip products, heated mats, logo mats, safety tapes, specialty products and more. The company offers an easy-to-use and fully secure shopping cart for online shopping on its ecommerce matting website. Reviews of the floor matting company can be read at https://www.google.com/maps/place/Floormat.com/@39.9625489,-82.7779399,12z/data=!4m17!1m11!4m10!1m3!2m2!1d-82.7092754!2d39.9674169!1m5!1m1!1s0x88386f0c0254bca9:0xfb4775168abb8a76!2m2!1d-82.7079!2d39.96257!3m4!1s0x88386f0c0254bca9:0xfb4775168abb8a76!8m2!3d39.96257!4d-82.7079

Contact:

Nino Cervi

Company: Floormat.com

Address: 101 Progressive Drive, Etna, OH 43062

Phone: (440)951-1315

Email: info@floormat.com

Website: www.floormat.com