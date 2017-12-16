China; 16, December 2017: Many often, an artist becomes a philanthropist and dedicates his/her part of career life to charity. Chinese Pianist Shizhe Shen is one of those rare artists who inspire others with her music and charity works. Recently, a charity music room was built after her name in Xiangxi to commemorate her dedication to charity.

Born in 1994, Shizhe Shen received her first piano lesson at the age of 6 with Ms Hua Wang. After completing her studies with Professor Bin Su at the middle school attached to the Wuhan Conservatory of Music, she moved to England with a full scholarship to study at both the Purcell School of Music and the pre-college of Royal Academy of Music under Professor Tessa Nicholson and then at the Hochschule für Musik, Theater und Medien Hannover (HMTMH) with Professor Arie Vardi.

Shizhe Shen started showing her talent in playing the piano since very early and won numerous competitions in China, including the 1st prize at the “Qintai piano competition”, the top national “Song Qinglin scholarship”, the 1st and the Absolute prize at the prestigious “China Golden Melody piano competition”. When she moved to Europe, she also won several recognitions, such as the 1st prize at the Purcell School Concerto Competition, the 1st prize at the Christopher Duke Piano Competition and the 3rd prize at the Louisiana International Piano Competition.

Now she is being invited to give many master classes in piano. As one of the most promising pianist of her generation, she has received many enthusiastic reviews as well. Professor Arie Vardi describes her as “a natural born performer and a great artist”.

Shizhe Shen gave her first performance at the age of 7. Since then she has been invited to give numerous concerts at the most prestigious concert halls in China including the Changsha Concert Hall, Hunan Grand Theatre, Hunan Concert Hall, Kaiyuan Grand Theatre Concert Hall, Huangzhong Concert Hall, Bianzhong Concert Hall. As well as in Europe and the United States such as Steinway Concert Hall, Wigmore Hall, Coughlin-Saunders Concert Hall, Carnegie Hall, Reinberger Hall at Severance Hall in Cleveland, Ulsan Concert Hall (Korea), Rossini-Saal, Regentenbau Bad Kissingen (Germany), Krakow Philharmonic Hall, among others. Her performance of the Tchaikovsky Piano Concerto No.1 with the Rapides Symphony Orchestra under the baton of Maestro Roberto Gianola was successfully broadcasted over the world.

As one of the most outstanding pianist of her generation, Shizhe Shen has been invited to perform at several music festivals such as “Kissinger Klavier Olympic” “30th Kissinger Sommer”, Sommets Musicaux de Gstaad. She also played a few compositions by the famous French composer Thierry Escaich at the festival and received great recognition by the composer himself.

Shizhe Shen is a Chinese pianist who has won many accolades for her playing piano talent and has performed in many prestigious events worldwide. Shizhe Shen is now Artist in Residence and artist director at PinYa Media, which is now considered as one of the most important media companies for classical music in China.