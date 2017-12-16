Automotive Electric Drivetrain System Market Information Report by Type (All-Wheel Drive, Rear Wheel Drive, Front Wheel Drive), Electric Vehicle Drivetrain Type (BEV, PHEV, HEV), Vehicle Type (Passenger car and Commercial Vehicle) and Region.

Market Scenario

The shift to electrification from manual transmission is one of the biggest changes in the automotive industry. The automotive drivetrain is the component of the vehicle that includes drive shafts, wheel, axles, U Joints, CV joints, and transmission. All the parts of the drivetrain are responsible for providing transmission so as to move the wheels of the vehicle forward. In other words, it transfers power to the wheels of the vehicle. The driveshaft is the long steel structure in tubular form that is linked with the gearbox of the vehicle to provide the rotary movement in the wheel. Universal joint is the main component that allows the wheel to move in different angles. Axle is the connected shaft between the wheels and the drive system and provides the transmission power to the wheel for making it rotate. Drivetrain is also called powertrain train. The only difference is that the powertrain consists of whole system that provides power to the wheels while drivetrain consists of components that link the driveline and wheel. In future, electric drivetrain will replace manual transmission drivetrain because of its better efficiency and environment friendliness.

The factors that are responsible for the growth of automotive electric drivetrain market are stringent regulations for emission, rise in the sales of electric driven vehicle, and increased fuel efficiency of vehicles. All over the world, governments are greatly supporting the transition to electric vehicles. The International Energy Agency has taken a great initiative in support of the electric vehicle so as to restrict the emission from vehicles that can harm the environment. The increase in the sale for electric vehicle will lead to rise in the sale of drive train, which will indirectly result in the growth of the drivetrain market. The electric drivetrain provides better efficiency, due to which there will be increase in the use of electric drivetrain in all types of vehicle. All the above factors will result in the growth of the electric drivetrain system market. The market is expected to reach USD 256 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 5.98% during the forecast period.

Get Sample of Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4779

Segmentation

The automotive electric drivetrain system market is segmented based on types, electric drivetrain types, vehicle type, and region. On the basis of type, the market as segmented as all-wheel drive, rear wheel drive, and front wheel drive. The all-wheel drive is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period because it provides power to all the vehicles. Front-wheel-drive is expected to be the second largest market because it provides fuel efficiency and reduces emission of carbon dioxide. In case of rear wheel drive, all the power is transmitted to the rear wheel, and there is no power in the front wheels which makes it less efficient. On the basis of electric drivetrain type, the market is segmented based on BEV, PHEV, and, HEV. Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) is expected to dominate the automotive electric drivetrain market because the battery electric vehicle has low vehicle cost and reduce emission. The increase in the sale of electric vehicle, will result in the growth of battery electric vehicle, which will drive the growth of electric drivetrains in battery electric vehicles.

By Type

All-wheel drive

Rear wheel drive

Front wheel drive

By Electric Drivetrain Type

BEV

PHEV

HEV

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Regional Analysis

On the basis of regions, the market is segmented based on North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the drivetrain market due to the increase in the production of vehicle. The Asia Pacific region is mainly dominated by front wheel vehicle segment because of its ability to provide better fuel efficiency and performance. In Asia Pacific, the front wheel drive exists mainly in the passenger cars that are drive by families. In addition to this, automotive manufacturers are developing different technologies to provide better efficiency in all-wheel-drive (AWD). In China and India, AWD is expected to dominate the market, in the future because of the introduction of compact crossovers, which provide a sport utility feature to the vehicle. Europe is expected to be the second largest region in this market. According to European Commission, most automotive manufacturers are working to develop cutting-edge hybrid, electric and fuel cell technology for vehicles that can provide better efficiency. This will drive the growth of the market in Europe.

Key Players

The key players in automotive electric drivetrain system market are Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. (Japan), American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc. (U.S.), GKN plc (U.S.), and Magna International Inc. (Canada), BorgWarner Inc. (U.S.), Dana Holding Corporation (U.S.), JTEKT Corporation (Japan), TM4 (Canada), Magtec (U.K.), Delphi Automotive LLP (U.K), Visedo (Finland), Parker Hannifin Corp (U.S.), Punch Powertrain Nv (Belgium), AVTEC LTD (India), and AxleTech International SAS (U.S.).

Enquiry before Buying @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/4779

Ask for your specific company profile and country level customization on reports.

BRIEF TOC:

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

MARKET DYNAMICS

GLOBAL MARKET SEGMENTATION

REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

COMPETITIVE ANALYSIS

CONCLUSION

LIST OF TABLES

LIST OF FIGURES

This research report has provides the insights, on various levels of analyses such industry analysis, market share analysis leading market players and their profiles. This report also helps in studying the target segments by providing views on emerging & high-growth segments and market conclusion. Together the market data comprise and discuss with the basic assessments on the competitive scenarios & strategies, of the Global Automotive Electric Drivetrain System Market, including the high-growth regions, countries and their political, economic and technological environments. Furthermore the project report also provides the views over the historical market values as well as, pricing and cost analysis of the same.

Access Full Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/automotive-electric-drivetrain-system-market-4779