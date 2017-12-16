This report studies GasPhaseGrown Carbon Fiber in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2022.

This report focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering

• Cytec Industries

• Toray Industries

• SGL Carbon SE

• Hexcel Corporation

• Teijin Limited

• Mitsubishi Rayon Carbon Fiber and Composites, Inc.

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

• PAN Base

• Asphalt Base

By Application, the market can be split into

• Automobile

• Industrial

• Aviation

• Military

• Medical

By Regions, this report covers we can add the regions/countries as you want

• North America

• China

• Europe

• Southeast Asia

• Japan

• India

Table of Contents

Global GasPhaseGrown Carbon Fiber Market Professional Survey Report 2017

1 Industry Overview of GasPhaseGrown Carbon Fiber

1.1 Definition and Specifications of GasPhaseGrown Carbon Fiber

1.1.1 Definition of GasPhaseGrown Carbon Fiber

1.1.2 Specifications of GasPhaseGrown Carbon Fiber

1.2 Classification of GasPhaseGrown Carbon Fiber

1.2.1 PAN Base

1.2.2 Asphalt Base

1.3 Applications of GasPhaseGrown Carbon Fiber

1.3.1 Automobile

1.3.2 Industrial

1.3.3 Aviation

1.3.4 Military

1.3.5 Medical

1.4 Market Segment by Regions

1.4.1 North America

1.4.2 China

1.4.3 Europe

1.4.4 Southeast Asia

1.4.5 Japan

1.4.6 India

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of GasPhaseGrown Carbon Fiber

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of GasPhaseGrown Carbon Fiber

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of GasPhaseGrown Carbon Fiber

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of GasPhaseGrown Carbon Fiber

3 Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of GasPhaseGrown Carbon Fiber

3.1 Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global GasPhaseGrown Carbon Fiber Major Manufacturers in 2016

3.2 Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global GasPhaseGrown Carbon Fiber Major Manufacturers in 2016

3.3 R&D Status and Technology Source of Global GasPhaseGrown Carbon Fiber Major Manufacturers in 2016

3.4 Raw Materials Sources Analysis of Global GasPhaseGrown Carbon Fiber Major Manufacturers in 2016

4 Global GasPhaseGrown Carbon Fiber Overall Market Overview

4.1 2012-2017E Overall Market Analysis

4.2 Capacity Analysis

4.2.1 2012-2017E Global GasPhaseGrown Carbon Fiber Capacity and Growth Rate Analysis

4.2.2 2016 GasPhaseGrown Carbon Fiber Capacity Analysis Company Segment

4.3 Sales Analysis

4.3.1 2012-2017E Global GasPhaseGrown Carbon Fiber Sales and Growth Rate Analysis

4.3.2 2016 GasPhaseGrown Carbon Fiber Sales Analysis Company Segment

4.4 Sales Price Analysis

4.4.1 2012-2017E Global GasPhaseGrown Carbon Fiber Sales Price

4.4.2 2016 GasPhaseGrown Carbon Fiber Sales Price Analysis Company Segment

5 GasPhaseGrown Carbon Fiber Regional Market Analysis

5.1 North America GasPhaseGrown Carbon Fiber Market Analysis

5.1.1 North America GasPhaseGrown Carbon Fiber Market Overview

5.1.2 North America 2012-2017E GasPhaseGrown Carbon Fiber Local Supply, Import, Export, Local Consumption Analysis

5.1.3 North America 2012-2017E GasPhaseGrown Carbon Fiber Sales Price Analysis

5.1.4 North America 2016 GasPhaseGrown Carbon Fiber Market Share Analysis

5.2 China GasPhaseGrown Carbon Fiber Market Analysis

5.2.1 China GasPhaseGrown Carbon Fiber Market Overview

5.2.2 China 2012-2017E GasPhaseGrown Carbon Fiber Local Supply, Import, Export, Local Consumption Analysis

5.2.3 China 2012-2017E GasPhaseGrown Carbon Fiber Sales Price Analysis

5.2.4 China 2016 GasPhaseGrown Carbon Fiber Market Share Analysis

5.3 Europe GasPhaseGrown Carbon Fiber Market Analysis

5.3.1 Europe GasPhaseGrown Carbon Fiber Market Overview

5.3.2 Europe 2012-2017E GasPhaseGrown Carbon Fiber Local Supply, Import, Export, Local Consumption Analysis

5.3.3 Europe 2012-2017E GasPhaseGrown Carbon Fiber Sales Price Analysis

5.3.4 Europe 2016 GasPhaseGrown Carbon Fiber Market Share Analysis

5.4 Southeast Asia GasPhaseGrown Carbon Fiber Market Analysis

5.4.1 Southeast Asia GasPhaseGrown Carbon Fiber Market Overview

5.4.2 Southeast Asia 2012-2017E GasPhaseGrown Carbon Fiber Local Supply, Import, Export, Local Consumption Analysis

5.4.3 Southeast Asia 2012-2017E GasPhaseGrown Carbon Fiber Sales Price Analysis

5.4.4 Southeast Asia 2016 GasPhaseGrown Carbon Fiber Market Share Analysis

5.5 Japan GasPhaseGrown Carbon Fiber Market Analysis

5.5.1 Japan GasPhaseGrown Carbon Fiber Market Overview

5.5.2 Japan 2012-2017E GasPhaseGrown Carbon Fiber Local Supply, Import, Export, Local Consumption Analysis

5.5.3 Japan 2012-2017E GasPhaseGrown Carbon Fiber Sales Price Analysis

5.5.4 Japan 2016 GasPhaseGrown Carbon Fiber Market Share Analysis

5.6 India GasPhaseGrown Carbon Fiber Market Analysis

5.6.1 India GasPhaseGrown Carbon Fiber Market Overview

5.6.2 India 2012-2017E GasPhaseGrown Carbon Fiber Local Supply, Import, Export, Local Consumption Analysis

5.6.3 India 2012-2017E GasPhaseGrown Carbon Fiber Sales Price Analysis

5.6.4 India 2016 GasPhaseGrown Carbon Fiber Market Share Analysis