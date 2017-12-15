Market Highlights:

The web content management system solutions enables organizations to manage data in a digital format. The system offers various benefits such as more efficient workflows and improved security.

Factors such as increasing shift towards on-premises software as a services and the growing implementation of Web Content Management Market solutions in the healthcare & education sectors are the factors boosting the growth of the web content management market.

Major Key Players:

IBM Corporation (US)

OpenText Corporation (Canada)

Sitecore Corporation A/S (Denmark)

Adobe Systems Incorporated (US)

Crownpeak Technology (US)

Oracle Corporation (US)

e-Spirit AG (US)

SDL Plc (UK)

Microsoft Corporation (US)

Episerver, Inc. (US)

Acquia, Inc. (US)

Rackspace Hosting Inc., (US)

Web Content Management Market:

According to Market Research Future, market has been segmented into component, deployment, organization size, end-user and region.

On the basis of deployment, the market has been bifurcated into cloud based and on-premises. Out of these deployment, cloud based accounted for the largest market share majorly due to cost benefits and speed of deployment. However, on-premises segment is expected to boost the market over the forecast period, 2017-2023. The reason is attributed to increasing number of large enterprises which require storage of their content digitally.

Market Research Future Analysis:

The global web content management market is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period, 2017-2023. Media & Entertainment segment of web content management market globally drives the market. The market is expected to have higher growth rate as compared to the previous years.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to boost the market over the forecast period, 2017-2023. Countries such as India and China contributes largely to the growth of the market. The reason is attributed to the growing demand for enterprise content management in emerging economies, increasing demand for digitalization and increasing demand for data management. Furthermore, web content management market has an immense scope in this region majorly due to increasing demand for online data driven technologies.

Regional Analysis:

Regionally, North-America accounted for the largest market share majorly due to presence of large numbers of enterprises, increasing adoption of web content education sector and increasing innovation of web content management software products. However, Asia-Pacific region is expected to boost the growth of the web content management market majorly due to increasing demand for digitization.

