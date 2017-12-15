Market Scenario:

Virtual classroom can be defined as an e-learning environment where users can learn, interact, communicate, view and discuss presentation through numerous virtual classroom softwares, teleconferencing and web based accessed. The upcoming revolution in education system is replacing traditional classroom and learning methods.

The implementation of information technology is driving the virtual classroom market. Educational institutes are adopting advanced teaching methods and tools which includes white boards, projectors and smart notebooks. Coordination between hardware provider, software innovator and education material provider is making learning easy for students and remote distant employees. The key drivers of virtual classroom market is increasing number of mobile learning applications and professional expertise with technology and digital learning are anticipated to drive the virtual classroom market. The increasing number of mobile phone users and rising popularity of social network is also fuelling the virtual classroom market.

The virtual classroom market has been segmented into teleconferencing, world wide web, combination of teleconferencing and world wide web. Teleconferencing enables enterprises and educational institutes to reduce travel time and enhance productivity. It enhances productivity by allowing distant employees to communicate with their colleagues at company headquarters.

The companies are able to conduct long distance meeting and make strategic decision. Teleconferencing systems that comprise of dial-in access facilities and toll-free service that helps employees by scheduling meetings on short notice.

Asia‐Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing market due to the high adoption of virtual classroom techniques in developing countries.

The emerging trend in Virtual Classroom Market is its portability and scalable learning across employees and students is boosting the market. BrainCert; one of the major player in virtual classroom market offers web-based HTML5 virtual classroom. Brainer is one of the leading player in virtual classroom market that offers Elan named virtual classroom software. The systems also offer content library for learning materials. The system can be accessed from mobile devices and remote desktop.

The Virtual Classroom Market is expected to grow at approximately USD 12 Billion by 2023, at 10% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

Major Key Players:

BrainCert (U.S.)

SAP SE (Germany)

Docebo (Italy)

Saba Software (U.S.)

Skyprep (Canada)

Oracle Corporation (U.S.)

Edvance360 (U.S.)

Brainier (U.S.)

Bluevolt (U.S.)

Canvas (U.S.)

Segments:

Virtual classroom market for segment on the basis of type, service, deployment, application and organization size.

Virtual Classroom Market by Type:

Teleconferencing

World Wide Web

Combination of Teleconferencing And World Wide Web



Virtual Classroom Market by Service:

Managed Service

Professional Service



Virtual Classroom Market by Deployment:

Cloud

On-Premise



Virtual Classroom Market by Application:

Government

Enterprise/Business Education

Professional Services

Healthcare

IT & Telecommunication

School & College



Virtual Classroom Market by Organization Size:

Small and Medium Organization

Large Organization

