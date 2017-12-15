Tomato ketchup is a widely popular condiment made from tomatoes, vinegar, sweeteners, and salt. The simple yet versatile formulation of tomato ketchup has made it popular in various cuisines, with the growing demand for fast food enabling smooth expansion of the tomato ketchup market. Tomato ketchup is commonly served with fast food items such as sandwiches, burgers, fries, and grilled or fried meat. It is also commonly used as a base for other sauces, since its flavor is popular and agreeable.

The report examines the historical development trajectory of the global tomato ketchup market. The historical data is combined with detailed information about the present condition of the market in order to derive useful insights into the probable growth trajectory of the global tomato ketchup market in the coming years. The various factors affecting the trajectory of the tomato ketchup market are examined in detail in the report, with detailed analysis given for each notable driver and restraint acting on the market.

Global Tomato Ketchup Market: Drivers and Restraints

The global tomato ketchup market is primarily driven by the growing demand for fast food across the world. While North America is the prime market for fast food, the growing adoption of the Western culture across the world is leading to significant demand for fast food in Asia Pacific and Latin America, where the market stands to grow rapidly owing to the increasing disposable income of urban consumers. The convenience of fast food means the burgeoning middle class is likely to remain a key consumer demographic for the fast food industry in the coming years, leading to strong growth prospects for the global tomato ketchup market.

Ketchup is a staple with traditional fast food items, but the agreeable flavor of tomato ketchup has also boosted its use with local fast food items in emerging regions. As a result, leading producers of tomato ketchup have been able to successfully create regional variants of their products based on the cultural preferences and compatibility with the local cuisines. This is a key driver for the global tomato ketchup market, especially given the rising demand for ketchup in Southeast Asia and the Far East, where local street food remains widely popular.

While tomato ketchup is primarily used in commercially sold fast food, a significant part of the total demand for tomato ketchup comes from families. As tomato ketchup is a versatile condiment and works with a wide range of flavors, the demand for tomato ketchup from the residential sector is growing rapidly.

On the other hand, the rising use of other condiments such as mustard and barbecue sauce is a key restraint on the tomato ketchup market. The success of the tomato ketchup market has also encouraged the commercial production of local condiments and sauces, which have emerged as alternatives to tomato ketchup in many regions. Many tomato ketchup manufacturers have thus diversified their product catalog to compensate for the possible reduction in the demand for tomato ketchup.

Global Tomato Ketchup Market: Geographical Segmentation

Due to the widespread prevalence of fast food joints and quick service restaurants in North America and Europe, these two are the leading contributors to the global tomato ketchup market and are likely to retain a dominant share in the coming years. However, the Asia Pacific and Middle East markets for tomato ketchup have exhibited promise in the last few decade, and with many countries in this region steadily climbing the rungs of economic progress, the fast food industry is also growing smoothly in these regions. This is likely to present promising growth prospects for manufacturers of tomato ketchup in the coming years.

The report also profiles the leading companies in the global tomato ketchup market in order to provide an overview of the market’s competitive landscape. Key players profiled in the report include Nestle India Ltd., H. J. Heinz Company, Campbell Soup Company, Tate & Lyle plc, ConAgra Foods Inc., Lee Kum Kee, General Mills Inc., and Premier Foods Plc

