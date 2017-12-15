TE Connectivity (TE) introduces AMP standard timer connectors with in-line mating technology and terminal position assurance (TPA).

Hong Kong, December 14, 2017 /PressReleasePing/ – TE Connectivity (TE) introduces AMP standard timer connectors with in-line mating technology and terminal position assurance (TPA). TE’s AMP standard timer connectors according to RAST 5.0 mm standard have been developed to connect RAST 5 components (like motors, leach pumps, water level regulators, relays and push-button switches) in the household appliances industry.

With multiple positions and keying, secure connection (even in inclining mating), and a sturdy crimp contact design, TE’s AMP standard timer connector meets a range of industry requirements. TE’s AMP standard power timer contacts, for use with standard timer housings, are suitable for high density and high current capacity up to 16 A. Housing is designed for end-to-end stacking without contact loss. They are available in different keying and locking versions from 2- positions to 12-positions.

New standard power timer housings incorporate TPA devices in the integral hinged cover to help ensure contacts are fully seated in the housings. Standard timer contacts can be used with stranded wires from 0.5 to 2.5 mm2 and can be double terminated.

As an authorized distributor for TE, Heilind Asia provides TE products and value added services. Heilind Asia supports both original equipment and contract manufacturers in all market segments of the electronics industry, stocking products from the industry’s leading manufacturers in 25 component categories, with a particular focus on interconnect and electromechanical products.

