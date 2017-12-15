According to a new report Global Smart TV Market, published by KBV research, the Global Smart TV Market size is expected to reach $223.4 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 7.9% CAGR during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific market holds the largest market share in Global HDTV Smart TV Market by Region in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 7.3 % during the forecast period.

The North America market is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.1% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Full HDTV Smart TV Market. Additionally, The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.7% during (2017 – 2023) in Global 4K UHD Smart TV Market.

The Flat market holds the largest market share in Global Smart TV Market by Screen Type in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Curved market is expected to witness a CAGR of 12% during (2017 – 2023).

The 46 to 55 inches market holds the largest market share in Global Smart TV Market by Screen Size in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 8.1 % during the forecast period. The 32 to 45 inches market is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.3% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, the 56 to 65 inches market would garner market share of $21,229.0 million by 2023.

Full Report: http://kbvresearch.com/smart-tv-market/

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Smart TV Market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Haier Group Corporation, Videocon Industries Limited, LG Electronics, Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, LeEco, Koninklijke Philips N.V., and Sansui Electric Co. Ltd.

Global Smart TV Market Size Segmentation

By Resolution

HDTV

Full HDTV

4K UHD

Others

By Screen Type

Curved

Flat

By Screen Size

Below 32 inches

32 to 45 inches

46 to 55 inches

56 to 65 inches

Above 65 inches

By Geography

North America Smart TV Market Size

US Smart TV Market Size

Canada Smart TV Market Size

Mexico Smart TV Market Size

Rest of North America Smart TV Market Size

Europe Smart TV Market

Germany Smart TV Market

UK Smart TV Market

France Smart TV Market

Russia Smart TV Market

Spain Smart TV Market

Italy Smart TV Market

Rest of Europe Smart TV Market

Asia Pacific Smart TV Market

China Smart TV Market

Japan Smart TV Market

India Smart TV Market

South Korea Smart TV Market

Singapore Smart TV Market

Malaysia Smart TV Market

Rest of Asia Pacific Smart TV Market

LAMEA Smart TV Market

Brazil Smart TV Market

Argentina Smart TV Market

UAE Smart TV Market

Saudi Arabia Smart TV Market

South Africa Smart TV Market

Nigeria Smart TV Market

Rest of LAMEA Smart TV Market

Companies Profiled

Haier Group Corporation

Videocon Industries Limited

LG Electronics, Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Sony Corporation

Toshiba Corporation

LeEco

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Sansui Electric Co. Ltd.

