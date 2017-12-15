Consumer demand for instant coffee continued to persist in 2016 in Russia, remaining less influenced by higher prices, which had jumped significantly in the year before. Simultaneously, in 2016, demand for standard fresh ground coffee also continued to rise as more and more consumers in Russia wanted to experiment with different types of coffee. As a result, fresh ground coffee posted comparably stronger 3% retail volume growth against 1% volume growth of instant coffee. Coffee culture is develo

Euromonitor International’s Coffee in Russia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2012-2016, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market-be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2021 illustrate how the market is set to change. Product coverage: Fresh Coffee, Instant Coffee. Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

Get a detailed picture of the Coffee market;

Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Key Topics Covered in the Report:

Russia Coffee Market Research Report

Russia Coffee Market Share

Russia Coffee Market Growth

Russia Coffee Market Trends

Russia Coffee Market Revenue

Russia Coffee Industry Research

Russia Coffee Market Demand

Russia Coffee Market Size

Russia Coffee Market Outlook

Russia Coffee Market Value

To know more, click on the link below:

https://www.kenresearch.com/food-beverage-and-tobacco/non-alcoholic-beverages/coffee-russia/119770-11.html

Related reports

https://www.kenresearch.com/food-beverage-and-tobacco/non-alcoholic-beverages/coffee-vietnam/121178-11.html

https://www.kenresearch.com/food-beverage-and-tobacco/non-alcoholic-beverages/coffee-tunisia/121177-11.html

Contact:

Ken Research

Ankur Gupta, Head Marketing & Communications

query@kenresearch.com

+91-124-4230204