When everyone else prefers to keep the followers updated about their whereabouts, Ranbir Kapoor goes against the tide to maintain his stardom. The Barfi star has always preferred to keep a low profile and that’s the reason you would not find his official account on any social networking website. The actor does not like ‘to lose his popularity by being visible every now and then.’

But isn’t social media a need to keep your fans engaged?

Raju Singh, owner of hypez.com answers it very logically by throwing light on the reality behind curtains. He says, “Social media is an extremely powerful tool to express ones opinion if used within limits. For celebrities like Ranbir Kapoor, it is essential to maintain a gap from the fans so as to keep them curious. Being stars of the industry, they deserve to enjoy the stardom and stardom is majorly about ‘a great deal of followers longing to find a glimpse of yours’.

Well, that seems as if Ranbir is tracing the footsteps of his father. Rishi Kapoor, the veteran actor mentioned about his concept of stardom in his autobiography ‘Khullam Khulla: Rishi Kapoor Uncensored.’ He talks about how he immensely enjoyed the stardom and loved to see his fans going crazy about him. Also, he admires the way Ranbir justifies his status and position as a part of film industry.

Ranbir Kapoor has been very bold and daring regarding his career choices. From Barfi-which worked quite well, to Jagga Jasoos which failed to impress the audience despite a new plot, every movie had something new to offer. And hardly there was a time when the actor got affected by the negative criticism from the people.

Speaking of the same, Raju Singh further adds, “his decisions exemplify his bold personality and an ignorant attitude towards the critics. Even if a decision taken by him ends up being disastrous, he feels happy about the fact that it was his personal choice and not a decision taken under the pressure of people’s expectations. That is another reason because of which he refrains from using social media.”

Nobody knows whose way is better, but undoubtedly Ranbir is a superstar with a huge fan following.