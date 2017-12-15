Zevrix Solutions announces Package Central 1.10.3, a maintenance update to company’s file packaging automation solution for Adobe InDesign. The software automatically collects InDesign documents along with their fonts and links from watched hot folders. Package Central can serve unlimited users on a network and offers email notifications, variable folder names, PDF export, and more. The new version improves handling of InDesign files with missing elements and fixes some queue management issues.

Toronto (ON), Canada — Zevrix Solutions today announces Package Central 1.10.3, a maintenance update to its document packaging automation solution for Adobe InDesign (http://www.zevrix.com/PackageCentral.php). Originally developed for a major publisher in the United States, the software automates InDesign packaging by processing files from hot folders. Package Central offloads file packaging to a central system leaving operator workstations free from the document collection process.

The new version addresses an issue in which InDesign files with missing fonts and links weren’t skipped even when this option was checked in the workflow settings. The update also improves the functionality of the Stop button which now lets users reliably stop processing at any time while ensuring that already queued files are removed from hot folders.

Under Package Central workflow, production artists, prepress operators and designers simply submit files to watched hot folders that reside on a network. The software automatically collects InDesign files along with their fonts and links freeing user’s time for important tasks such as design and layout. Operator workstations will never again be tied up by the packaging process.

Package Central runs on a dedicated Mac station and watches hot folders for incoming InDesign files. The software performs all its tasks automatically and can run absolutely unattended. It offers the following key features and benefits:

-Automatically collect InDesign files from hot folders

-Update modified links automatically

-Create PDF and IDML files on the fly

-Automatic email notifications of process stages and errors

-Compose variable folder names

-Serves unlimited users on a network

-Detailed processing history

Pricing and Availability

Package Central can be purchased for US$149.95 from Zevrix website as well as from authorized resellers. Trial is also available for download. The update is free for registered users. Package Central requires macOS 10.7-10.13 and Adobe InDesign CS5-CC 2018.