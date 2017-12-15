Organic Beverages are one kind of beverages which has no synthetic pesticides, growth hormones, genetic engineering and artificial flavors, colors and preservative, among other things. The organic beverages market is an upcoming sector as people are now beginning to focus their attention on organic beverages rather than carbonated functional drinks. Organic beverages offer a number of health benefits. Rising concerns of people over health issues is fuelling the growth of organic beverages. Rising interest in organic soda without artificial flavorings and preservatives is, no doubt, in demand today. People prefer organic beverages over drinks that are high in sugar, full of chemicals and lack nutritional value. All these factors together are fuelling the demand of organic beverages all over the world.

Organic Beverages Market: Segmentation:

Organic Beverages can be segmented on the basis of Product type, End Use and Distribution Channel.

On the basis of product type, the organic beverages can be segmented into alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. Alcoholic beverages is further sub segmented as ciders, cocktails, gin, beer, wine, whiskey & rum. While non-alcoholic beverages is further sub segmented as coffee, tea, fruit juice, vegetable juice dairy based beverages, dairy alternative beverages and others.

On the basis of End Use, the organic beverages can be sub segmented into households and HORECA. Both the segments have equal share in terms of volume and value sales.

On the basis of distribution channel, the organic beverages can be segmented into direct and indirect channel. The indirect channel can be sub segmented into modern trade, convenience store and E- Retailers. Among all these segments E- Retailers segment is expected to represent favorable growth sduring the forecast period.. Rising consumer influence towards online purchasing as well as increasing internet penetration across the globe is expected to support in the global organic beverages market.

Organic Beverages Market: Regional Outlook:

Regional segment for the market of organic beverages product is divided into five different regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific including Japan and Middle East & Africa. North American region has been anticipated to be the largest market for organic beverages in terms of volume and value consumption during the forecast period. Factors such as Shifting consumer preference towards halthy lifestyle coupled with consumption of products containing natural and pure ingredients is expected to support the organic beverages market growth over the forecast period. Moreover, market in Asia-Pacific is expected to represent favorable growth during the forecast period. Increasing awareness level for organic products among the consumers as well as continuous launch of new product variants is expected to support the organic beverages market across the Asia Pacific region.

Organic Beverages Market: Demand Drivers & Restraints

Consumers are becoming health cautious in recent times, no matter whether it come to drinks or food. Organic beverages being synthetic pesticides free, having neither any flavoring agents nor any preservatives, caters to the needs and demands of the consumers. This critical factor is expected to drive the demand of organic beverages during the forecast period. However, organic beverages are quite expensive as compared to conventional one. Due to which it is mostly preferred by the upper middle class population and is least affordable for other income group, thus this may hinder the market growth in the near future.

Organic Beverages Market: Key Players:

Some of the key players for Organic beverages market are as follows: Refresco Beverages UK Ltd, Uncle Matt’s Organic Inc, Equinox Kombucha, 3V Natural Foods, Berrywhite, Wild Bunch & Co., Oatly AB, Smart Juice, Phoenix Organics, James White Drinks, Biotta, Dark Dog Trading GmbH.

