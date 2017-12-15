Future Market Insights (FMI), in its report, projects the global oral solid dosage pharmaceutical formulation market to register 6.5% CAGR during the forecast period 2017 to 2027. In terms of revenue, the market will reach nearly US$ 500,000 Mn in 2017; by 2027 is further estimated to surpass US$ 900,000 Mn.

Based on release mechanism, immediate release will remain dominant in the market, expanding at 6.4% CAGR through 2027. Immediate release is expected to generate revenue over US$ 400,000 Mn by 2027-end. Controlled release under extended release segment, is expected to register 7.4% CAGR through 2027.

Retail pharmacy is expected to be the largest end-user of oral solid dosage pharmaceutical formulation market by 2027-end. Retail pharmacy is expected to exhibit highest CAGR in the market through 2027. In contrast, Hospital pharmacy is expected to exhibit lowest CAGR, even though it stands as second largest end-user in the market during the forecast period.

North America will remain the largest market for oral solid dosage pharmaceutical formulation, followed by Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) and Western Europe. Revenue from the market in North America is expected to surpass US$ 300,000 Mn by 2027-end. In addition, APEJ is projected to reach revenue worth US$ 294,750.4 Mn in the market by 2027. Latin America is expected to be the fastest growth region in the market, expanding at 9.2% CAGR through 2027. In contrast, Japan will witness a sluggish growth in the market.

By dosage form, tablets will continue to remain preferred in the market, with sales estimated to surpass US$ 500,000 Mn by 2027-end. Sales of tablets are anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR in the market, followed by capsules. Capsules are expected to be the second most lucrative dosage form in the market, expanding at 6.1% CAGR through 2027.

