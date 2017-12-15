Omega 3 And 6 Market: Overview

Omega 3 and 6 are important nutrients of the regular diets as they go a long way in strengthening the immune system, ensuring brain development, and regulating blood pressure. These substances are known as essential fatty acids. Marine oils are the richest source of omega 3, whereas omega 6 is found is dairy products and plant oils. The demand for omega 3 and omega 6 oils is expected to surge in the coming years due to the growing awareness about their health benefits. As a large number of consumers are working towards eating healthy and changing lifestyles for the better, they are expected to stir a sizeable demand omega 3 and omega 6 in the near future.

The research report by Transparency Market Research delves into the various aspects of the global omega 3 and omega 6 market. Analysts have analyzed and explained the various drivers and challenges impacting the overall market. For the same purpose, the report includes a SWOT analysis and a Porter’s five forces analysis. Both these market measurement tools identify the market dynamics that are worthy of being capitalized on. The research report also studies the shares of key players and geographical segments.

Omega 3 And 6 Market: Trends and Opportunities

Omega 3 is sourced from cod liver oil, marine oil, other fish oils, algal oil, flaxseed oil, and other marine oils. On the other hand, the omega 6 found in soybean oil, sunflower oil, rapeseed oil, sesame oil, and palm oil. These oils are increasingly being used in a variety of dietary supplements, pharmaceuticals and animal feeds, and functional foods and beverages. The growing class of fitness-conscious population will fuel this trend in the coming years.

The uptick in the demand for these otherwise unpalatable oils is also attributable to the remarkable changes in technology that have made the development of food and beverages containing these oils palatable. Thus, growing number of consumers are opting for processed food items that contain these substances. The high incidence of lifestyle-related diseases is anticipated to work in favor of the overall market as omega 3 and omega 6 substances help in treating diabetes, hypertension, and cardiovascular diseases along with reducing the risk of other inflammatory disorders in patients.

Omega 3 And 6 Market: Region-wise Outlook

Geographically, the global omega 3 and omega 6 market is segmented into regions such as Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and Rest of the World. The report states that North America omega 3 and omega 6 market will dominate the overall market due to an inherent culture of consuming dairy as a part of a staple diet. Europe is expected to follow lead due to similar reasons. Demand for these vital dietary substances is expected to grow due to an improving awareness about the benefits of consuming these amongst consumers and their wide availability.

Asia Pacific is also anticipated show a significant progress in the overall omega 3 and omega 6 market as the region witnesses high disposable incomes amongst consumers. Furthermore, a higher prevalence of chronic diseases, due to a large population pool, is also encouraging physicians and consumers to discover the health benefits of omega 3 and omega 6 fatty acids through a wide range of dietary supplements.

Key Players Mentioned in the Report

Some of the leading players in the global omega 3 and 6 market are Zymes LLC, Denomega Nutritional Oils, Barleans Organic Oils, Vega Nutritionals Ltd., Arista Industries, Croda International PLC, Copeinca ASA, Martek Biosciences Corporation, Omega Protein Corp, Horizon Organic, Pharma Marine USA LLC, and others.

