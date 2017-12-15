Market Overview:

Natural fragrances refer to composite blend of synthetic and/or natural ingredients which are added to the product in order to provide a unique smell. Natural fragrances comprise of natural aromatic raw materials such as essential oils, fractions of essential oils, isolates, and exudates such as resins, distillates, extracts and volatile concentrates. Natural fragrances are gaining traction with the increase in demand for personal care and other consumer products.

Global Natural Fragrances Market is projected to grow owing to the massive demand of personal care and cosmetic products. This is attributed to the rising per capita disposable income of the consumer which resulted to use high price products by the consumers. The demand of the natural fragrances is growing due to the increasing awareness of the consumer regarding the benefits of using natural products that in turn escalates the sales of natural fragrances during the forecast period. Also, the cosmetic products especially in the skin care products, fragrances are used widely which in turn accelerates the sales of natural fragrances during the forecast period of 2017-2023.

Competitive Analysis-

The Major Key Players in the Natural Fragrances Market are

International Flavors and Fragrance (U.S.)

Sensient Flavors and Fragrances (U.S.)

Takasago International (Japan)

Hasegawa Co., Ltd (Japan)

Givaudan SA (Switzerland)

Firmenich SA (Switzerland)

Symrise AG (Germany)

Global Natural Fragrances Market is highly concentrated in Europe. Asia Pacific has a massive potential for natural fragrances, as there is an increasing demand of cosmetic products along with the demand of various other personal care products.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4463

Downstream Analysis-

Flower based segment is estimated to account for major market proportion in the global Natural Fragrances market in the year of 2017. However, fruit based segment is expected to witness a maximum growth rate during the forecast period of 2017-2023 owing to the increasing consumer inclination towards the various fruits which include Mango, Guava, Peaches, Blueberries. The fruit based fragrances are mainly used in the perfumes. Among the application, fine chemicals is expected to hold major market share in the natural fragrances market. Among the distribution channel, store based segment is estimated to account for 70% market proportion in the global natural fragrances market in the year of 2017 and it is estimated to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

Natural Fragrances Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world (RoW). Among these, Europe region is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period of 2017-2023. The growth in Europe is attributed to the massive awareness of cosmetic products among the consumers. Also, the increasing marketing campaign in European countries is expected to upsurge the demand of natural fragrances product in the European countries during the forecast period of 2017-2023. North America is also estimated to account for more than one fourth of the market proportion in the global natural fragrances market. Among the North America, U.S. is estimated to account for the maximum market proportion in the global natural fragrances market. Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at a fast pace during the forecast period of 2017-2023.

Access Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/natural-fragrances-market-4463

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Natural Fragrances Industry Insights

Chapter 4 Natural Fragrances Source Insights

Chapter 5 Natural Fragrances Application Insights

Continued…..