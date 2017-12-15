Kid Talk Counseling is a Therapy and Counseling center in Frisco, Texas, which is well-recognized for its Child therapy service and other Counseling services. It is founded by Robi Heath in 2013. Kid talk is started on the idea of offering the best Counseling service and healing therapies to adolescent, teens and also their parents. They apply a set of approved Therapies to contact, understand and solve the problems of the children and their parents. Adolescent Therapy, Play therapy, Adult Therapy and Parent Supporting are some of the Therapeutic services they provide at their center.

Child Therapy

Children have very distinct behavior and attitude when compared to adults and they don’t understand as grown up. Sometimes, a child can get emotionally disturbed or shows disinterest by some external factors, which may have direct or indirect adverse effect on their behavior and mental health. Depression, anxiety, grief and loss, divorce, attention problems, self-esteem, life changes, trauma, domestic violence, attachment issues, and autism spectrum diagnoses are some of the issues which a child experiences in their problematic life situation. Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) or Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) is two severe kinds of mental health which can see in many children nowadays.

The therapy which helps to heal this type mental health problem in children is known as Child Therapy. Child therapy gives an opportunity to help the child to overcome their problem and makes their life happy and pleasant. The Therapist uses various acclaimed therapeutic ways like play, art, music, and animal-assisted therapies to offer the child therapy.

Kid Talk Therapist

Kid Talk founder and Licensed Professional Counselor Supervisor Robi Heath with their other certified Therapist provides the best therapy service for the child and their parent. They will offer the Child Therapy for the Children who are affected by any kind of Emotional and behavioral health. They will consult, contact and study the child before the therapy starts to see the root cause of the problem. They use Art therapy, sand therapy, music therapy and Play therapy to solve the child problem and help their parents. And also, they have specialized therapy pets – bunnies which help in animal-assisted therapy process for the child therapy.

About Kid Talk

Kid Talk Counseling is one of the well-known Child therapy centers present in Frisco, Texas. Established in the year of 2013 by Robi Heath a Licensed Counselor and Play Therapy Specialist, she started this office an idea of helping the needed children, teens and their parents with problems. They help the children as well as teens to overcome their problem and have a good life. At kid talk, they make sure they offer their service to their clients in a fun and more realistic way and also believe in providing the best possible counseling to families through therapies. For more information about their Child Therapy service, visit https://kidtalkfrisco.com/french-dont-adhd/

Address:

6942 W. Main St.

Frisco, Texas 75034

Phone: 972.658.7831

Email Id: robi@kidtalkfrisco.com