For increasing the real estate and foreign investment in India, a seminar cum business meet on RERA and GST was organized by Abode 1st Group of Companies at The Ritz Ambiance Island, Gurugram in the presence of Top Business Leaders, several foreign Investors, Union Ministers and Top sports Players of the country.

On this occasion, along with the big investors of the country and abroad, sports persons, filmmakers and the Union Minister were present at the seminar. Union Social Justice and empowerment Minister Ramdas Athawale, MP Udit Raj, BJP national spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain, Media personality Sandeep Marwah, Gajendra Chauhan, and Mrs. India Neetu Prabhakar, gold medalist Priti Beniwal, boxer Vijender Singh and Manju Godara Indian Women Cricket team were among the top attendees at the seminar.

They also invited the domain experts from the respective fields to speak and share macro level benefits of the above said unprecedented reforms brought in by the dynamic Government of India. The people from all spheres of life including business fraternity viz. Real Estate, capital markets, IT, Banking and allied Industries were presented as the audience for the seminar.

They discussed on the laws such as demonetization which was implemented by the Central Government and also tried to spread awareness regarding RERA and GST among the Entrepreneurs. Apart from this, their emphasis is on expanding trade in the country as well as bringing foreign investors to India. In this seminar, the families of the martyrs of the country were also honored by the Abode 1st group under the CSR activities and they were also given financial help of 50 thousand.

“GST and RERA will increase the foreign investors and in coming period also the doubts of investors will be removed. He finished his words by saying “Nahi rahega babao ka dera, chalega bas GST or RERA”, said Social Justice and empowerment Minister Ramdas Athawale.

Sandeep Singh Deswal Managing Director of Abode 1st group said – GST and RERA implemented by the Central government which made the real estate market of country accountable. It is true that today the Indian market is in modest recession, but in the coming times, GST and RERA will benefit the Indian market. He also said that in most of the countries such laws are already in force and now foreign companies are looking forward for the investment options as these laws were implemented in India too.