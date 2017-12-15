Jeeyanshi Gupta, a grade VIII student of Greenwood High had participated in the 23rd South Zone competition of Rock Climbing under the Junior Girls (14-16 years) category and bagged the Second Runners up position in all of the three activities of Speed, Lead and Bouldering. Jeeyanshi had to compete with the best in the sport as the girls who came first and second were national level winners in the previous years with 6 to 8 years of experience under their belt. The tournament was held recently at Kanteerva Stadium and Equilibrium Climbing Station organised by the General Thimayya National Academy of Adventure, a government organization in charge of all climbing related activities, also affiliated to the IMF (Indian Mountaineering Foundation). She is all set to take part in the Nationals that is to take place in Indore this month end.

The tournament was held in five zones- East, West, North, South and North-East. There were approximately 150 participants in the south zone including both boys and girls, further divided into categories such as Sub-juniors, Juniors and Adults. All the participants who qualified the zonal level were invited to represent their respective zones in the Nationals.

Jeeyanshi, who is immensely passionate about reading, horse-riding, travelling and music as well, started climbing only almost a year ago. Being inclined to sports and athletics, Jeeyanshi has won medals in many sporting events at school. Recently she secured a third position in Top rope climbing at an inter club tournament held in the city and is currently undergoing rigorous training to put her best foot forward for the nationals.

“I feel climbing has made me more composed from within and the joy I experience is unparalleled. I am really grateful for the support I receive from my family on this regard. I am looking forward to putting my utmost efforts to compete against the best talents from the country” expressed Jeeyanshi.