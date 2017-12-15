Global video surveillance as a service market, Size, Share, Market Intelligence, Company Profiles, Market Trends, Strategy, Analysis, Forecast 2015-2021

VIDEO SURVEILLANCE AS A SERVICE MARKET INSIGHTS:

Global video surveillance as a service market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 15.8% during 2016-2021. It provides security and offer variety of products for safety, security and convenience. video surveillance as a service market is growing at a modest rate due to technological advancement and innovation in video surveillance application and products. Favorable government policies and regulations are boosting the market growth. Video surveillance market has significant market in developed nations such as US, UK, Germany and Canada and a growing market in China, Japan, Korea and India. Global Video Surveillance & VSAAS Market by end users such as retail, corporate, residential, banking & financial, residential, healthcare and other end user are contributing significantly into the market growth.

Global VSAAS market products are widely adopted due to security concerns and innovation in VSaaS technology across the globe. The key market players such as Agent Video Intelligence, Axis Communications AB, Bosch Security, Systems, Genetec Inc, Hikvision digital technology co ltd and Honeywell security group are constantly focusing on R&D, innovation and technological advancement. As a result there is considerable investment in R&D and product enhancement from global video surveillance market players. Mergers and acquisition, partnership, collaboration, expansion and launching of new products are key strategies adopted by market players.

GEOGRAPHICAL INSIGHTS:

North America has the highest contribution to Global Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market followed by Europe. Untapped APAC region such as China, India, Japan and Korea are expected to create huge opportunity for global Video Surveillance and VSaaS market due to emerging demand of Video Surveillance and VSaaS in healthcare, government & higher security and so on. APAC region is predicted to be a lucrative region due to huge demand of Video Surveillance and VSaaS, low-cost manufacturing, cheap labor and improved infrastructure. Developed economies such as US, UK and other EU nations have favorable government policies for safety, security and convenience which are driving the Global Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market.

Competitive Insights:

Global Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market Key players include: Agent Video Intelligence, Arecont Vision, Avigilon Corporation, Axis Communications Ab, Bosch Security Systems, Inc.,Canon, Inc., Cisco Systems Inc.,D-Link Corporation, Genetec, Inc., Geovision, Inc., Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd., Honeywell Security Group, Infinova, March Networks, Milestone Systems, Mobotix Ag, Panasonic System Networks Co. Ltd, Pelco, Inc., Vintech Systems Inc, Vivotek, Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co. Ltd. R&D, Product launch, Partnership and Collaboration are the key winning strategies adopted by Global Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market players across the globe.

MARKET SEGMENTATION:

Global Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market is segmented on the basis of type, product, end user, service and region. Global Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market by type includes analog video surveillance & VSaaS, IP based video surveillance & VSaaS. The report includes following segments and sub-segments:

Global Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market Research And Analysis, By Product, 2015-2021, ($ Millions)

Global Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market Research And Analysis, By End User, 2015-2021, ($ Millions)

Global Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market Research And Analysis, By Type, 2015-2021, ($ Millions)

Global Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market Research And Analysis, By Region, 2015-2021, ($ Millions)

