Global Flight Management System Market, Size, Share, Market Intelligence, Company Profiles, Market Trends, Strategy, Research Report, Analysis, Forecast 2015-2021

FLIGHT MANAGEMENT SYSTEM MARKET INSIGHTS:

Flight Management Systems Market is predicted to grow at the CAGR of 7% during 2016-2021. The key driving forces includes technological advancements in avionic systems for future aircrafts and government support. Technological advancement such as auto ground collision avoidance system is boosting the flight management systems market. Additionally, the pivotal factors that are driving the global Flight Management Systems market includes the improved safety standards in aviation industries and favorable government regulations backing it. The demand for Global Flight Management systems by type such as very large, wide body, narrow body aircrafts and regional transport aircraft are increasing significantly across the globe. Global Flight Management Systems market are widely adopted due to emerging demand for safety, security, utility & comfort. Research & Development by Flight Management Systems Market Players such as GE Aviation, Honeywell, Jeppesen, Thales SA and Rockwell Collins are creating huge scope for the market.

Investment in Research and development is increased considerably by Global Flight Management Systems Market players which created scope for innovative Flight Management Systems. Emerging economies such as India, China, Japan and Korea are expected to create considerable opportunities for global Flight Management Systems market. APAC Countries such as India have significant scope in Flight Management Systems Market due to favorable government policies which will attract major players for investment. Technological advancement, declining crude oil prices and rise in adoption of Flight Management Systems across the globe are creating scope for the market. Demand for efficient fuel management and falling crude oil prices will create huge opportunity for Global Flight Management Systems Market.

GEOGRAPHICAL INSIGHTS:

North America has the highest contribution in Global Flight Management Systems Market due to significant adoption of Flight Management Systems followed by Europe. Untapped APAC region such as China, India, Japan and Korea are expected to create huge opportunity for global Flight Management Systems market due to huge demand for aircrafts and their maintenance. APAC region is predicted to be a lucrative region due to huge demand of Flight Management Systems, favorable government regulations, low-cost manufacturing, cheap labor and improved infrastructure. Developed economies such as US, UK and other EU nations have favorable government policies for safety, security and comfort which are driving the Global Flight Management Systems Market.

Competitive Insights:

Global Flight Management Systems Market Key players include: Esterline Technologies Corporation, Garmin Ltd, General Electric, Honeywell International Inc., Jeppesen Inc., Lufthansa Systems, Navtech, Rockwell Collins, Thales Group, and Universal Avionics. R&D, Partnership, product launch and Collaboration are the key winning strategies adopted by Global Flight Management Systems Market players across the globe.

MARKET SEGMENTATION:

Global Flight Management Systems Market is segmented on the basis of type of aircraft, maintenance, hardware and region. Global Flight Management Systems Market by type of aircraft includes very large aircraft, wide body aircraft, narrow body aircraft and regional transport aircraft. Global Flight Management Systems Market by maintenance includes line fit and retro fit market. The report includes following segments and sub-segments:

