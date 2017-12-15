Cloud Computing industry, Size, Share, Market Intelligence, Company Profiles, Market Trends, Strategy, Analysis, Forecast 2015-2021

CLOUD COMPUTING INDUSTRY INSIGHTS:

Global Cloud Computing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.2 % during 2016-2021. Cloud Computing industry is segmented on the basis Service Models, Deployment Models, Verticals, Pricing Components and geography. Cloud computing offers significantly cost efficient IT resource and cost on demand IT services based on consumers actual usage. Cloud Computing industry is split into various major sub segments such as Cloud Storage, Cloud Infrastructure, Cloud Software, Cloud Security, Cloud Platforms and Development. Cloud Software market is estimated to be the fastest growing segment considering overall market.

Cloud Computing industry is increasingly adopted in varied domains including healthcare and IT sector to owing to the rising pressure to curtail healthcare costs while maintaining the quality of care for patients. Global Cloud Computing industry is also stimulated by the growth in IT sector and demand for innovative computing products. Global cloud computing market provide tools to manage cloud solutions to reduce internal workloads and add value to the clients. The report includes a detailed market overview, market determinants, company profiling, sector analysis, market segmentation, geographical analysis, strategic recommendations, key company analysis, key findings, market estimations, market insights, analyst insights, predictive analysis of the market and so forth.

GEOGRAPHICAL INSIGHTS:

On the geographical front, North America is dominating the cloud computing market and is expected to grow further due to wide adoption of cloud computing in healthcare and IT domain. North America has significant contribution in the growth of cloud computing market followed by Europe due to huge demand and adoption of cloud services across the region. Key players such as Amazon web service, Salesforce, Google, Microsoft, IBM and other major companies are based in North America creating significant scope for the cloud computing market. Moving further, according to OMR analysis APAC region is shining brighter than any other region and is expected to grow further due to cohesive government policies, improvement in the IT spending and so on.

Competitive Insights:

Major players of Global Cloud Computing Market includes Akamai Technologies Inc., IBM Corporation, Amazon Web Service Inc., Google Inc, AT&T Inc., Oracle Corporation, EMC Corporation, Hewlett Packard Company, Cisco Systems and Microsoft Corporation. These players are focusing on R&D, increased innovation, pricing, high level of user adoption. Mergers and acquisitions, launch of new services are key strategies opted in this market. Cloud computing market players regularly update and launch innovative products to cut cost of organizations and to stay competitive. In order to comply with government regulations & policies these market players are continuously investing in R&D in the anticipation for better cloud services and products.

MARKET SEGMENTATION:

The global cloud computing market is segmented on the basis of vertical, pricing component, deployment model, service model and region. By deployment models the market is segmented on the basis of private, public, hybrid and community cloud market. Major segments of global cloud computing market includes:

Global Cloud Computing Market Research And Analysis, By Service Model

Global Cloud Computing Market Research And Analysis, By Pricing

Global Cloud Computing Market Research And Analysis, By deployment

Global Cloud Computing Market Research And Analysis, By Vertical

OMR REPORT COVERS:

Comprehensive research methodology of global cloud computing market.

This report also includes detailed and extensive market overview with historical analysis, predictive analysis & key analysts insights with current market trends to understand the market extensively.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global cloud computing market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global cloud computing market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

