The global market for food allergy and intolerance products has been witnessing significant growth of late owing primarily to the alarming rise in the number of food allergies and sensitivities around the globe, particularly in the U.S. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states that four out of every 100 children in the U.S. have a food allergy. In 2007, an estimated 3 mn children below the age of 18 were reported to have a food allergy in the previous 12 months and in the decade leading up to 2007, the prevalence of reported food allergies rose a massive 18%.

Food allergy and intolerance products include gluten-free foods, diabetic foods, lactose-free foods, and other special milk formula. Gluten-free foods comprise bakery products, ready-to-eat meals, pasta, and baby food; diabetic foods include confectionery, bakery items, and spreads; lactose-free foods include ice creams, dairy products, and baby food. Geographically, the food allergy and intolerance products market comprises North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

The research report identifies the leading product and geographical segments in the global food allergy and intolerance products market. It also follows the various trends impacting these segments and the dynamics of the overall market. The key social, geographical, and economic factors driving and restricting the growth of the food allergy and intolerance products market have been highlighted and discussed at length. A detailed assessment of the vendor landscape also forms an integral part of the research report.

Overview of the Food Allergy and Intolerance Products Market

The global market for food allergy and intolerance products market is fueled by the growing advancements in the diagnosis of allergies, the rising preference and demand for gluten-free and wheat-free diets, the launch of innovative and attractive products, and improved labelling regulations. The easy availability of food allergy and intolerance products in large multi-retail outlets, supermarkets, and even restaurants of late, has also propelled the global market.

Lactose-free food products have been enjoying a prominent share in the global market owing to the rising prevalence of lactose-intolerance. Diabetic foods are likely to present immensely lucrative options for players operating in this market owing to a significant change in food trends toward healthy and low-sugar variants and a surge in the number of diabetic patients around the world.

The U.S. is one of the leading markets for food allergy and intolerance products in the world, making North America the dominant regional market for the same. The high prevalence of food allergies and sensitivities in the country and the region is one of the main factors driving the demand for these food products.

The significant rise in demand for lactose-free products has driven companies in the food allergy and intolerance products market to focus on the development of dairy-free products. Companies are also making efforts to improve the taste, quality, and texture of their gluten-free products in order to differentiate them from available competitive offerings. New product launches have also become a go-to strategy among players in the food allergy and intolerance products market so as to gain a competitive edge.

Key Players Mentioned in the Report

Gluten Totally Free Foods Ltd., Livwell Ltd., Alpro UK Ltd., Pamela’s Products, Amy’s Kitchen, Nutrition Point Ltd., Enjoy Life Natural Brands LLC, Dr. Schar, Semper AB, Glutino Food Group, and General Mills are some of the leading players operating in the global food allergy and intolerance products market.

