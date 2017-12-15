‘National Talent Hunt’ organized by The Board of Studies under the aegis of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has reached its final stage where 20 students pursuing CA course from across the country have qualified. The Grand Finale on December 16, 2017 at NDMC Convention Centre, Delhi, will witness the 20 top participant slug it out for the top slot. The contestants have come to this stage after winning the respective Branch and Regional level Elocution rounds.

The finalists are being groomed for the grand finale by Board of Studies and expert faculties in the national capital. During the grooming sessions, scheduled from 13th to 15th December, 2107, their oratory and presentation skills will be fine-tuned so as to prepare them for the main event. These pre-event sessions include various interesting topics such as ‘Create a Creative PPT’, ‘Deliver on D-Day’ and ‘Stay Motivated’ by experts.

The students will be trained to present their best on the final day of the event which will comprise of three rounds:

1. Preliminary Round – Presentation by the contestants where the medium of language is English. Each Contestant shall be given 8 minutes for their presentation. Contestants will take one question each from set of topics given to them. Based on their presentation, 10 contestants will be selected for the second Round.

2. Second Round- Few questions will be posed to each contestant and five students will be selected for final round.

3. Final Round- One question will be posed to each contestant and based on their answer final, three contestants will be declared as winners of the National Talent Hunt.

These contestants will be judged by the eminent jury members from various walks of life.

The final winning contestants will be awarded cash prizes of Rs. 31,000 Rs. 21,000 and Rs. 11,000. The first two winners will also get opportunity to contest at the Elocution Contest by South India Federation of Accountants, a body consisting of SAARC countries being organised in Kathmandu, Nepal.