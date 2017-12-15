Balloon catheter is a billion dollars market accounting for a substantial proportion of healthcare expenditure worldwide. The global balloon catheter market is expected to reach US$ 2,887.4 Mn in 2016 and is projected to register a CAGR of 3.8% during the period 2016-2026. The market is anticipated to reach 16,587 thousand units in terms of volume by the end of 2026. In a new report titled “Balloon Catheter Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2016-2026”, Future Market Insights provides in-depth analysis and insights into the global balloon catheter market and studies the factors and restraints impacting the market during the forecast period.

The Drug eluting product type balloon catheter segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 20.0% in terms of value over the forecast period while the Stent graft balloon catheter segment is estimated to account for 33.9% revenue share by 2016 end

The Polyurethane raw material segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.6% while the Nylon segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.8% in terms of value over the forecast period

The Coronary artery disease indication segment is projected to dominate the global balloon catheter market in terms of value; the Peripheral vascular disease indication segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.1% in terms of value over the forecast period

Among end users, the Ambulatory surgical centres segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 2.7% in terms of value over the forecast period while the Cardiac catheterisation laboratories segment is estimated to account for 19.8% revenue share by 2016 end

Summary of Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Introduction

3. Balloon Catheter Market Analysis Scenario

4. Market Dynamics

5. Global Balloon Catheter Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product

6. Global Balloon Catheter Market Analysis and Forecast, By Raw Material

7. Global Balloon Catheter Market Analysis and Forecast, By Indication

8. Global Balloon Catheter Market Analysis and Forecast, By End User

9. Global Balloon Catheter Market Analysis and Forecast, By Region

10. North America Balloon Catheter Market Analysis and Forecast

11. Latin America Balloon Catheter Market Analysis and Forecast

12. Western Europe Balloon Catheter Market Analysis and Forecast

13. Eastern Europe Balloon Catheter Market Analysis and Forecast

14. Asia Pacific Excl. Japan (APEJ) Balloon Catheter Market Analysis and Forecast

15. Japan Balloon Catheter Market Analysis and Forecast

16. Middle East and Africa Balloon Catheter Market Analysis and Forecast

17. Competition Landscape

18. Assumptions and Acronyms Used

19. Research Methodology

