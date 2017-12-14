The Deep Learning Workshop for Today’s Strategic Leaders in Stockholm, Brussels, Sao Paulo, Mexico City, Kuala Lumpur, Abu Dhabi, Seoul and Hong Kong will provide key insights into current and future developments for deep learning, with particular emphasis on what organizations can do today to leverage this revolutionary technology and apply it to their most pressing challenges.

New York City, NY, USA — The Deep Learning Workshop for Today’s Strategic Leaders will bring the latest insights in artificial intelligence and most specifically deep learning to executives, managers, directors, consultants and regulators. Attendees to these innovative workshops organized by GLDNAcademy.com in Stockholm, Brussels, Kuala Lumpur, Abu Dhabi, Sao Paulo, Mexico City, Seoul and Hong Kong will:

• Get up to speed on how artificial intelligence, machine learning and deep learning will impact global business

• Review key enabling technologies including big data and scalable computing processing

• Understand the role of deep learning in healthcare, manufacturing, transportation, customer service and finance

• Look at the landscape of how artificial intelligence stands today, why it is gravitating towards deep learning and how that fits in to the organization’s future

• Devise a strategy to move the organization forward that focused on the company’s most pressing points to leverage deep learning

• Learn to personalize the customer experience with techniques similar to Google searches and Amazon recommendations

• Start applying TensorFlow, the most widely-used deep learning framework, in the organization

• Embed deep learning in the organization’s existing technology development life-cycle

ABOUT THE DEEP LEARNING WORKSHOP FOR TODAY’S STRATEGIC LEADERS

Top executives of organizations around the world have heard a lot about artificial intelligence (AI). Within AI, there is machine learning, a technology that enables computers to get better at tasks with more practice. Furthermore, within machine learning, there is deep learning, which involves algorithms by which computers train themselves using multi-layered neural networks (inspired by the human brain) and vast quantities of data.

This program focuses on practical applications of artificial intelligence for business using TensorFlow, the most widely-used deep learning framework from Google. Deep learning is already impacting every part of business today; in fact, PwC has warned that automation could replace 38% of all American jobs by 2030. Deep learning will continue to be a rich source of insights from ever-growing data sets being evaluated by powerful algorithms, enabling companies to make better decisions.

Deep learning allows computational models that are composed of multiple processing layers to learn representations of data with multiple levels of abstraction. These methods have dramatically improved speech recognition, visual object recognition, object detection and many other domains such as financial trading, transportation, drug discovery and genomics. Deep learning effective and efficiently discovers intricate structure in large data sets by using algorithms to indicate how a machine should change its internal weights and biases that are used to compute the representation in each layer from the representation in the contiguous layer, which have brought about breakthroughs in processing images, video, speech, audio and financial data.

GLDNAcademy.com’s The Deep Learning Workshop for Today’s Strategic Leaders will show attendees how to harness the opportunities deep learning offers, how to identify challenges and how to prepare their organization for what the future holds. From financial trading to autonomous vehicles and from robotics to automated cancer diagnoses, practical applications for deep learning are already here and will impact businesses for years to come.