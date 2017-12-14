Weekly Hotels has been active in providing useful tips and information to travelers through their blogs and other media. Recently, they have shared many interesting articles on their Blog related to the winter holidays to help travelers who are going for extended vacations. At a recent media event, the spokesperson of the company announced the best lodging option for travelers who are going for an extended stay in another city during this holiday season. According to the announcement made, “Extended Stay Hotels” are the best accommodation for any category of traveler during an extended holiday.

The spokesperson of the company shared that the travelers go for family holidays, group vacations or solo trip during Christmas holidays and generally, they stay for an extended period of time to explore the city in a new Avatar during this best time of the year: Christmas. The extended stay hotels offer very affordable weekly rates with special holiday season discounts to benefit the travelers in controlling their budget. Furthermore, the weekly hotels have something special to offer for each category of traveler based on their mood. If the guest is a workaholic, he can have a sneak peak of his work even during holidays by accessing the business center of the hotel. The guests who want to just relax in leisure time can take benefit of pool, Jacuzzi, spa and other amenities of the weekly hotel. The energetic guests who just don’t like to sit back can have some gaming time in the gaming zone, golf club and other adventure recreation activities offered by the weekly hotel.

The extended stay hotels can be found across the city and based on the individual preference, the travelers can choose the best extended stay hotel which can fit into their budget. The spacious rooms ensure guests not having claustrophobic feeling after a long energy drenching day spent while wandering the city. The travelers can also choose the weekly hotel based on their amenity preference, it means if someone needs dry cleaning and laundry service, he can choose that kind of hotels. There are many online portals which offer the hotel search and booking facility. The weeklyhotels.com is one of the popular portals and it has more than 40,000 extended stay hotels along with a propriety search engine to deliver unbiased results to its users.

“There are options such as leasing an apartment and staying in a traditional hotel, but it wouldn’t provide all required amenities as an extended stay hotel delivers. Furthermore, the spacious rooms and a range of additional features make weekly hotels a perfect choice to have the best holiday experience. Even the rates are lower than traditional a hotel which is like icing on the cake.”, concluded the spokesperson of the company.

About Weekly Hotels

The weekly hotels is a portal which allows its users to search and book the best extended stay hotel across the United States, which fits into their budget without compromising the standard of living. For more details, visit https://www.weeklyhotels.com