– A joint venture between Tata Motors Limited (40 %) and Hitachi Construction Machinery Company Limited (60 %)

– Three plants at Jamshedpur – Jharkhand , Dharwad – Karnataka and Kharagpur – West Bengal

– Product lineup encompassing a wide range of excavators: from 2T – 800T Excavators , 35T to 290T Rigid dump trucks, Wheel Loaders and Backhoe Loaders

• Landmark moment for Tata Hitachi:Unveiling of the all new backhoe loader, TATA HITACHI SHINRAI

Bangalore: Tata Hitachi unveiled the all new backhoe loader, TATA HITACHI SHINRAI at EXCON 2017.

This latest offering from Tata Hitachi is designed and manufactured key tenets of capability and reliability. An engineering masterpiece, this machine with its new and advanced features stands true to its name: SHINRAI – a Japanese word that means trust, reliability and confidence.

With Industry leading reaches, dig forces, a brand new front end loader geometry and a design built for attachments; TATA HITACHI SHINRAI is a truly capable machine. This capability is backed by a “high torque at low rpm” engine with enough reserve power across its entire spectrum to provide confidence in its capabilities.

With a spacious, air conditioned cabin with easy to work controls, fully mechanical drive train, an In-line fuel injection pump, a special warranty & Support package, lowest of operating costs and INSITE enabled ( Tata Hitachi’s Telematics suite ) , TATA HITACHISHINRAI is sure to evoke confidence and trust amongst customers . It holds out a promise of performance, power and progress. A new backhoe loader where solid trust meets unparalleled reliability.

The launch was attended by a host of dignitaries including Mr. P.Telang , Chairman Tata Hitachi , Mr Kotaro Hirano, President & CEO, Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. , Mr Warren Harris, MD & CEO, Tata Technologies Ltd. , Mr Sandeep Singh , Managing Director , Tata Hitachi and Mr Shin Nakajima, Director Sales , Marketing and Customer support.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. P. Telang Chairman Tata Hitachi said, “Today is a proud moment for Tata Hitachi. This all new backhoe loader carries forward the long history of leadership and reliability demonstrated by Tata from India and Hitachi from Japan. ”

“TATA HITACHI SHINRAI is built on the platform of next-gen engineering that can tackle anything. With a promise of performance, power and progress.This is a machine where solid trust meets unparalleled reliability” Mr. Kotaro Hirano, President and CEO Hitachi Construction Machinery Japan said.

Mr Sandeep Singh, MD Tata Hitachimentioned,“As an organization, we continue to create new milestones and strive towards building a brighter, better tomorrow. Today, we are proud to have unveiledour all new backhoe loader – TATA HITACHI SHINRAI which we believe will take the market by storm. We dedicate this machine to our customer and dealer fraternity. Built in collaboration with Tata Technologies and Hitachi Construction Machinery, Japan, thisall new backhoe loader with its new and advanced features stands true to its name- SHINRAI”

Mr. Warren Harris, MD & CEO Tata Technologies had this to say “Tata Technologies has been a long standing partner of Tata Hitachi and Hitachi Construction Machinery, Japan. The association for SHINRAI began in early 2014 with clear deliverables spelt out between the partners. Tata Technologies then levered their design centers in Romania, UK, USA and India to design this product, based on collaboration between us,Tata Hitachi and Hitachi Construction Machinery, Japan.”