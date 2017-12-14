Trelleborg Sealing Solutions has increased the number of languages its Seals-Shop is available in to five. In addition to English and German users, French, Italian and Spanish speakers can now experience all the features of the Seal-Shop, including offers and news.

Florent Guillomeau, General Manager of the Seals-Shop, says: “Our offering is constantly being improved to meet our priorities in terms of service and quality for our customers. In addition to introducing new languages, further functions will be added to the Seals-Shop in the upcoming months. One of these will be the ability to order out of stock products with an estimated delivery time; a particularly important function for B2B transactions in the sealing industry. We’ve had a very positive first trading year and are optimistic about the future.”

Trelleborg’s Seals-Shop.com is an e-commerce platform for hydraulic and pneumatic seals, focusing primarily on the aftermarket, as well as on smaller original equipment manufacturers and research and development organizations across Europe.

Currently Seals-Shop offers over 10,000 Trelleborg Sealing Solutions products for dispatch Europe-wide within a couple of days. This includes a wide range of standard seals such as O-Rings and Quad-Rings®, rod and piston seals, as well as other sealing products primarily for hydraulic, pneumatic and mechanical equipment and applications including scrapers, rotary and static seals.

For more information and to use the Seals-Shop, visit https://www.seals-shop.com .