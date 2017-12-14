Las Vegas, Nevada – December 14, 2017

The retrofit SmartTOP roof control by the company Mods4cars is now available for the Mazda MX-5 RF. “The additional comfort module for the Mazda MX-5 is one of our most popular products. We are pleased that we can now also offer a SmartTOP solution for the new Mazda MX-5 RF,” explains PR spokesman Sven Tornow.

The SmartTOP modules are additionally installed into the vehicle in order to make the operation of the retractable hardtop more comfortable. After installation, it is possible for the Mazda driver to open and close the top while driving at a speed of up to 50 km/h via One-Touch. All you need to do is tap the top button. The top movement is then carried out automatically. “This way the driver has both hands back on the steering wheel faster,” explains Sven Tornow.

In addition to this main function, the SmartTOP also offers further clever features: Upon customer request the function “Invert switch logic” has been added. Thanks to it, the operating direction of the top button can be inverted. In addition, the top movement is also possible while reversing. Starting and stopping the engine does not interrupt the current top movement process.

All functions can be programmed according to personal wishes. Among other things, it is possible to adjust, step by step, the speed at which the top movement can be carried out whilst driving. Thanks to a USB port attached to the module, the configuration can be made easily via a PC / Mac. In addition, the USB port makes it possible to upload additional software updates and feature enhancements, which are offered by Mods4cars free of charge.

For easy installation, the SmartTOP comes with a plug-and-play cable set. The specially developed T-cable set has connectors in OEM quality and ensures for a simple connection between vehicle electronics and SmartTOP module. No cables need to be cut, so a residue-free removal is possible at any time.

Since 2001, the company Mods4cars has manufactured their SmartTOP roof top controls. From Alfa, Audi, Bentley, BMW, Chevrolet, Ferrari, Ford, Infiniti, Jaguar, Lamborghini, Mazda, McLaren, Mercedes-Benz, Mini, Nissan, Opel, Peugeot, Porsche, Renault, Volkswagen to Volvo all common convertible and Roadster models are supported.

The comfort control for the Mazda MX-5 RF is available for 269,00 Euro + tax.

A demonstration video can be viewed here:



More information at:

http://www.mods4cars.com

