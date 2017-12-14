New Delhi; 14th December 2017: Spectra, India’s only Internet Service Provider (ISP) with end-to-end 100 per cent optical fibre network has been again ranked as Number One ISP for its primetime performance by Netflix, world’s leading internet television network with over 83 million members in over 190 countries. According to the popular video-streaming platform , which released monthly ISP speed index for November, Spectra has the best monthly average Internet speed in India with a standard speed for 3.27 mbps. It topped the charts for its superior service, which is provided by its cutting-edge fiber network that now delivers speeds of 1GBPS and offers no FUP policy with asymmetrical uploads and downloads across tariff plans. The introduction of 1 GBPS plan earlier this year has also helped boost the average speed.

Spectra is followed by Hathway, 7 Star Digital, ATRIA Convergence Technologies, and Airtel in the pecking order.

Airtel, ATRIA Convergence, 7 Star Digital, and Hathway managed to deliver monthly average speeds of 2.86 Mbps during the month under consideration. The top 10 was rounded off by D Vois, Syscon Infoway, YOU Broadband Tikona and Tikona, Tata Communications.

About Netflix survey

Netflix ranks performances of prominent ISPs across the globe for their ‘Prime Time Netflix performance’ and the ratings for ISPs in India were introduced first in the month of May 16. Netflix introduced ‘fast.com’ to provide quick and simple way for any internet user to test their current internet speed.

https://ispspeedindex.netflix.com/country/india/