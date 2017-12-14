A new prize for portrait photography is to be conferred every two years starting in 2018. The “August Sander Award,” endowed with EUR5,000, has been initiated by Ulla Bartenbach and Prof. Dr. Kurt Bartenbach in collaboration with Die Photographische Sammlung/SK Stiftung Kultur, Cologne, Germany.

In addition to the prize money, the winner will have the opportunity of an exhibition of his or her works at Die Photographische Sammlung/SK Stiftung Kultur, organized in collaboration with the artist.

The prize is designed to promote young, contemporary artistic approaches to objective and conceptual photography. Eligible to participate are artists working either in Germany or abroad who are aged 40 and under and whose main focus is photography.

The prize was named after August Sander (1876-1964) because Die Photographische Sammlung/SK Stiftung Kultur holds in its August Sander Archive the largest collection of original works by that artist anywhere in the world. In honor of Sander”s significant portrait photography, the photographic works submitted by the applicants should primarily revolve around the theme of portraying people.

The jury is composed of five members: a curator, an art historian from the academic field, an artist, a representative from the donator family, and a representative from Die Photographische Sammlung/SK Stiftung Kultur.

The entry deadline is 28 February 2018. The award ceremony will take place in September 2018 on the premises of Die Photographische Sammlung. Download for the complete call for entries with all competition conditions: http://bit.ly/2BiH3n6

Press enquiries: +49 221 888 95 105