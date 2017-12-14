Delhi Times, the city supplement of TOI, in collaboration with OPPO brings the 10th edition of the most coveted personality and talent hunt across colleges in the Capitol city, OPPO Times Fresh Face 2017. The Delhi city finale will play host to Bollywood’s music-duo, Meet Bros. as they perform some of their most loved tracks for contestants and visitors alike

The Bollywood music directors will perform hit tracks and help encourage participants to give their best performance for the Delhi city finale of the OPPO Times Fresh Face talent hunt.

Winners of the city finale will compete nationally at the Grand Finale, which will be hosted in Mumbai. The two national winners will be awarded an OPPO F5, Capture the real you camera phone and an international trip.

OPPO Times Fresh Face has become an expansive talent-pool where each year students have showcased some exceptional skills while following the theme of this edition – What is your Fresh Factor?

When: 17th December 2017

Where: Ansal Plaza, New Delhi

Time: 5.30pm onwards

Entry: FREE ENTRY