14, December 2017: Desert Trip Morocco, which offers a wide choice of Marrakech guided tours in Morocco, has got a new website providing several day trips for visitors on Marrakech, possibly the most important of Morocco’s four former imperial cities.

Depending on the visitor’s length of stay in Morocco on their Marrakech holidays, the enterprising operators of Desert Trip Morocco provide for a wide selection of trips thatranges from two to four-day desert dunes trips.

According to the Morocco tours company spokesperson, the two-day desert trip goes to the Zagora dunes, where the visitor spends a night at a nomadic tent before moving on to the base camp travelling via camel ride.

“Whereas the three and four-day trips, you will go to Merzouga dunes which are famous for its monumental dunes, namely Erg Chebbi,” said the source.

Trips from Fezare arranged by request, and there should at least be two people. This tour usually takes two to three days travelling to and from Merzouga. On the other hand, the three-day journey to Merzougaends in Marrakech, a region that has been inhabited by Berber farmers since Neolithic times, but the actual city was founded in 1062 by Abu Bakribn Umar, chieftain and cousin of Almoravid king Yusuf ibnTashfin.

“Each of thesetwo trips is a package deal that includes overnight at a camp andtravelling by way of the camel,” said the source, who added that all their desert trips are a lifetime experience visitor will cherish forever.

In addition,day tours are also available to such places as the high Atlas Mountains, Ouzoud waterfalls, and the Kasbah AitBenhaddou.

“One of our famous Atlas Mountains day trip from Marrakech is the day trip to Imlil valley which is about 65km away from Marrakech,” said the source. Imlil is a small town at the foot of Mount Toubkal which is the highest peak in North Africa & in Morocco.

ABOUT DESERT TRIPS MOROCCO:

Desert Trips Morocco was born out of the desire to discover, in an authentic way, the desert of Morocco by Zagora&Merzouga, its cultures and nomadic traditions.“Desert Trips Morocco”, local and genuine, is specialized in Desert Trips in the Moroccan Sahara. Based in Zagora &Merzouga, at the gates of the Moroccan desert, the team speaks French, English, Arabic, Berber and a few words of Spanish, Italian and German.

The team of Desert Trips Morocco is happy to welcome you in Morocco to make you discover the Sahara. We are at your disposal for your journey in the Moroccan desert. What travellers say about us: we are a friendly team (authentic), Attentive to our guests, and organized for them an unforgettable stay, an extraordinary adventure. Looking forward to welcoming you one day.

