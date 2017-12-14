Industry Highlights:

The growth of laser defense eyewear can majorly be attributed to the growing demand of laser protection eyewear (LPE) for airline pilots, and high usage in industrial arena. Over the years, aircraft laser strikes have become a prominent problem for pilots across the globe, as the visual dazzle caused by laser attacks can cause sudden blindness. The loss of sight can be temporary or permanent, and if not treated properly, might even lead to long-term eye damage. Between 2005 and 2014, there had been an increase in the laser attacks on aircraft by 1300%. In 2013, alone, there were more than 3,960 laser strikes reported by commercial pilots only. Moreover, in the last two years, there have been approximately 7,500 reported attacks in total. However, high power laser weapons, and stringent regulatory norms are expected to hinder the market growth.

The emergence of advanced battlefield technologies has changed the Defense Industry Warfare Systems. With the emergence of DEW (directed-energy weapons), which pose a threat to the public health and safety, there have been simultaneous developments of LPEs to counter the laser strikes. However, traditional LPEs are vulnerable during night-time, where the glasses fail to respond to the incoming laser rays. Consequently, the pilots and the police are the general victims of such attacks. Thus, introduction of day-and-night use LPEs, is expected to be the newest market trend.

Gentex Corporation (U.S.), Honeywell (U.S.), ESS Eye Pro (U.S.), NoIR LaserShields (U.S.), Laser Safety Industries (U.S.), Metamaterial Technologies Inc. (MTI) (Canada), PerriQuest Defense Research Enterprises (U.S.), Revision Military (U.S.) and others are some of the leading players operating in the global laser defense eyewear market.

As of 2016, North America dominated the global Laser Defense Eyewear Market, while U.S accounted for the largest share. The U.S government in 2008 launched the Military Combat Eye Protection (MCEP) program that validates and authorizes the use of protective eyewear devices for military personnel. The glasses sanctioned for use by soldiers, are listed in the Authorized Protective Eyewear List (APEL), and they render protection in various conditions against different types of threats ranging between eye injuries, ballistic projectiles, fragmented munitions and dust & sand, plus ultraviolet light and laser beams.

Laser defense eyewear is used to protect the eyes from damage caused by visible and invisible wavelengths of laser beams. It can be similar to general goggles or lenses that are incorporated into a protective eyewear. LPEs are required for intra-beam viewing of lasers, even for the laser lights with low power. These LPEs filter out the uni-frequency laser rays and prevent eye damage. The global laser defense eyewear market is expected to grow at approximately 5% CAGR, during the forecast period.

