The Global Healthcare Information Systems market is estimated to witness a significant growth rate of 7.2% over the projected period 2016-2022. Growing investment by healthcare IT companies along with supportive government initiatives are the key driving forces attributing towards the growth of the global market. In recent years, a variety of initiatives has been undertaken to link the incentive payments to performance as well as quality reporting. Some of these initiatives include physician-quality reporting system (PQRS) and patient-centered medical home (PCMH). Apart from it, CMS’ Electronic Health Records incentive program has further attributed towards the adoption of certified healthcare information technology by the healthcare facility providers. Rising adoption of EHR system by the healthcare providers have attributed massively towards the growth of healthcare information systems market. According to American Hospital Association, around 84% of the non-federal acute care hospitals in the U.S. adopted a basic EHR system in 2015 and it is projected to surpass 98% by the end of 2017. The basic EHR adoption rate was increased by 11% in 2015 from the year 2014. Such facts witness the growing trend towards the adoption of information technology in the healthcare industry. This, in turn, is expected to positively attribute towards the growth of the global healthcare information systems market.

Increasing demand for integrated healthcare systems and rising healthcare costs is projected to further propel the demand for information systems in the healthcare sector. However, lack of experienced professionals coupled with high maintenance & service expenses are hampering the growth of the global market. Interoperability issues also acts as a roadblock in the adoption of healthcare information systems. Rising demand from emerging economies and the provision of IT-enabled healthcare solutions for the physicians/provision of web-based healthcare portals is expected to create growth opportunities for the healthcare information systems market. These provisions can help doctors to remain in contact with their patients via multiple means with the aim to monitor them efficiently and it can also add massive control for the patients in terms of communicating better information as well as to ensure a smoother treatment process.

Lack of experienced professionals coupled with high maintenance & service expenses is hampering the growth of the global market. Healthcare information systems are quite complex in nature to be handled by medical personnel and thus needs an experts or a healthcare IT personnel. Along with it, lower expenditure on healthcare IT has directly led towards the lack of professionals within the healthcare information systems. Interoperability issues also acts as a roadblock in the growth of the healthcare information systems market. Rising demand from emerging economies and provisions of IT-enabled healthcare solutions or services for physicians/provision of web-based healthcare portals are expected to create significant growth opportunities for the global market.

In geographical perspective, global healthcare information systems market can be segregated into Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and Rest of the World. In 2016, North America leads the global healthcare information systems market. The growth of the region is backed by the rising adoption of EHR and the supportive government policies/programs. In the U.S. hospital community, the adoption of EHRs is nearly complete. As per Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology, around 96% of hospitals within the country have an EHR federally tested as well as certified for the government’s incentive program in 2016. Supportive Government Acts like HITECH (The Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health) Act, 2009 has also attributed significantly towards the increasing adoption of healthcare IT in the U.S. Presence of such forces that led towards the major market share of North America in global healthcare information systems market.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing region in the healthcare information systems market. Rising demand of healthcare information systems from the emerging countries such as India and China coupled with increase in geriatric population & rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as Alzheimer, diabetes within the regional countries are the key forces attributing towards the growth of the healthcare information systems market in Asia Pacific. In Asia Pacific, South Korea, Australia and Japan have been at the forefront of information technology adoption in the healthcare sector whereas India, Thailand and China are the emerging markets. Reform programmes like eHealth in Western Australia have also played a vital role in the growth of the healthcare information systems market in Asia Pacific. These major reforms are mainly designed to provide a modern as well as integrated platform of ICT (Information and Communications Technology) for public healthcare services within the state.

The report includes detailed market overview, market determinants, company profiling, sector analysis, market segmentation, geographical analysis, patent analysis, strategic recommendations, key company analysis, gap analysis, key findings, market estimations, market insights, analyst insights and predictive analysis of the market.

Key players of the Healthcare Information Systems market include Philips Healthcare, GE Healthcare, NextGen Healthcare Information System Inc., Cerner Corporation, McKesson Corporation, InterSystems Corporation and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. Mergers & Acquisitions, geographical expansion and partnership & agreement are the key strategies adopted by the market players in order to strengthen their market share in the global healthcare systems market. On June 2016, McKesson Technology Solutions entered into a partnership with Change Healthcare Holdings Inc. to form a new healthcare information technology company. This new organization is expected to bring together the complementary strengths of Change Healthcare and McKesson Technology Solutions to deliver a broad portfolio of solutions with the aim to lower healthcare costs and enhancing patient access & outcomes.

