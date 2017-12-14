Pointe Claire, Quebec (webnewswire) December 14, 2017 – Future Electronics is a global leading distributor of electronic components with corporate headquarters in Montreal, Quebec.

The company’s President, Robert Miller, recently congratulated John Dolgowicz on the occasion of his 35 year anniversary of employment with the organization. Mr. Dolgowicz, who is a Building Maintenance Worker, started as a Maintenance Technician in the Montreal Warehouse in 1982. He was then transferred to the position of Building Maintenance Worker at the company’s corporate headquarters.

Mr. Dolgowicz said “I am very thankful for my position at Future, both for where I started and where I am now. I am very grateful for the opportunity that Mr. Miller has given me, to be part of Future Electronics. Thirty five years later, I still love what I do.”

The Founder and President of Future Electronics, Robert Miller, often refers to employees as being “the company’s greatest asset.” The company places a high value on the dedication of its employees, and milestone anniversaries are recognized with personalized cards, plaques, free meal vouchers, and other gifts based on their length of tenure.

