Market leaders in the global dental caries and endodontic market are actively making acquisitions for expanding their product and services platform. Acquisition of leading regional players by global industries has resulted into consolidation of dental caries industry. The global dental caries and endodontic market is projected to register 5.5% CAGR during the forecast period 2017 to 2027, according to a report by Future Market Insights (FMI). In 2017, the market was evaluated at revenue worth US$ 24,334.5 Mn; by 2027 this number is estimated to surpass US$ 40,000 Mn.

Report overview@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/dental-caries-market

On the basis of product type, dental reconstruction will remain dominant in the market, expanding at 5.8% CAGR through 2027. Crowns sub-segment of dental reconstruction product is estimated to reach US$ 8,380 in revenue Mn by 2027-end. Dental restoration is expected to be the second largest product in the market, with sales anticipated to surpass US$ 7,000 Mn in revenue by 2027-end.

North America is expected to register the highest CAGR in the global dental caries and endodontic market, to reach revenue worth US$ 17,278.3 Mn by 2027-end. Following North America in terms of CAGR are Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) and Latin America. Western Europe is expected to be second largest region for growth of the market. Revenue from market in this region is expected to reach nearly US$ 11,000 Mn by 2027-end.

Increasing awareness about oral health in Western Europe is leading toward increasing per capita dental expenditure, even though public healthcare coverage from dental services is decreasing. Dental tourism is considered to be an imperative sector of the expanding medical tourism industry. In-bound dental tourism is witnessing a rise in Western Europe, These factors are driving market growth in this region. However, uncertainties in European Union’s economic conditions has reduced the number of dental procedures in Western Europe. Moreover, entry of low-cost competitors in European market has compelled manufacturers in lowering the cost of their products. Such factors are expected to restrain growth of the dental caries and endodontic market in Western Europe.

Request to sample report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-1416

Summary of Table of Content

1.Executive Summary

2.Market Introduction

3. Market View Point

4.North America Dental Caries and Endodontic Market Analysis and Forecast

5.Latin America Dental Caries and Endodontic Market Analysis and Forecast

6.Western Europe Dental Caries and Endodontic Market Analysis and Forecast

7.Eastern Europe Dental Caries and Endodontic Market Analysis and Forecast

8.APEJ Dental Caries and Endodontic Market Analysis and Forecast

9.Japan Dental Caries and Endodontic Market Analysis and Forecast

10.MEA Dental Caries and Endodontic Market Analysis and Forecast

11.Forecast Factors: Relevance and Impact

12.Forecast Assumptions

13.Competition Landscape

14.Global Dental Caries and Endodontic Market Analysis 2012–2016 and Forecast 2017–2027

15.Global Dental Caries and Endodontic Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Type

16.Global Dental Caries and Endodontic Market Analysis and Forecast, By End User

17.Research Methodology

Request to Browse Full Table of Content, figure and Tables@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-1416

ABOUT US:

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading market intelligence and consulting firm. We deliver syndicated research reports, custom research reports and consulting services, which are personalized in nature. FMI delivers a complete packaged solution, which combines current market intelligence, statistical anecdotes, technology inputs, valuable growth insights, an aerial view of the competitive framework, and future market trends.

CONTACT:

Future Market Insights

616 Corporate Way, Suite 2-9018,

Valley Cottage, NY 10989,

United States

T: +1-347-918-3531

F: +1-845-579-5705

Email: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: www.futuremarketinsights.com