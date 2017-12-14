Cell line authentication and characterization test is a combination of processes designed to verify the identity of strains and to check that it is free from microbial and other cell line contaminants. It is a type of biological safety testing. Cell line authentication is an important step to ensure the reproducibility and integrity of biomedical research. The contaminants in cell cultures are bacteria, viruses, fungi, and contamination from other cell lines of different or same species. Contaminants alter the physiology and properties of cells, compromising the results of experiments.

The American Type Culture Collection (ATCC), a nonprofit organization that collects, stores, and distributes cell lines, standard reference microorganisms, and other materials for research and development, and other recognized cell banks, regularly performs authentication and quality control tests for various cell line samples used in the industry. Several methods are available for cell line authentication such as HLA typing, karyotyping, and isoenzyme analysis. However, currently the best method to authenticate human cell line is short tandem repeat (STR) profiling. It is a reliable, less expensive, and simple method that provides identification to the level of individual cell line.

Rise in geriatric population and increase in incidence of chronic diseases are projected to drive the global cell line authentication and characterization tests market. Additionally, growing need for accurate qualitative and quantitative analysis of cell line is anticipated to propel the market during the forecast period from 2017 to 2015. Moreover, increase in cell line production for production of biopharmaceuticals is expected to augment the market. Furthermore, rise in research for identification of novel biomolecule for drug discovery, growing awareness among people, and government regulations in different regions boost the growth of the global cell line authentication and characterization tests market. Growing research in the field of genetic engineering is also likely to drive the market during the forecast period. High adoption rate of new technologies and rapidly growing health care industry are the major drivers of the global cell line authentication and characterization tests market.

The global cell line authentication and characterization tests market can be segmented based on application and region. In terms of application, the market can be categorized into cellular therapy, gene therapy, stem cell products, tissue & tissue products, blood & blood products, and vaccines & therapeutics.

Geographically, the global cell line authentication and characterization tests market can be segmented into Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, North America, and Middle East & Africa. North America held the largest market share in 2016 due to increased government regulations, technological advancements, and growing awareness among people. Europe held the second largest market share in 2016 due to mandatory biological safety testing for identification of contaminants for biologics used in human. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to be driven by the growing biopharmaceutical industry, new product launches, increase in health care expenditure, and rise in research activities.

The cell line authentication and characterization tests market in Latin America is anticipated to grow during the forecast period owing to factors such as increase in research, surge in incidence of pandemic and endemic diseases, rise in per capita income of the middle class, technological advancements, and government regulations. The cell line authentication and characterization tests market in Middle East & Africa is projected to grow during the forecast period driven by increase in technological upgrades and enhanced participation of governments to promote academic research to improve these technologies.

Key players operating in the global cell line authentication and characterization tests market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., Lonza, Takara Bio USA, Inc., GE Healthcare, and QIAGEN.

