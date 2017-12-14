• A range of new products launched in India include backhoe loaders 426 F2, 424 B2, Hindustan 2021 D wheel loaders&Cat 336E excavators at EXCON 2017

• Along with construction and rail, Caterpillar also emphasizes products for mining, defense and energy sectors

Mumbai: December 13, 2017: Caterpillar, the global heavy machinery equipment maker, announced the launch of four new products for the Indian market today at Excon 2017. With the launch of these new products, Caterpillar aims to deepen its presence in infrastructure, mining, and energy sector in India with innovative and cutting-edge technology.

The new range of products includes an advanced series of backhoe loaders (426F2 and 424B2), Hindustan wheel loader (2021D2) and Cat excavators (336D2 and 349D2), which were displayed alongside Caterpillar’s existing range of products at the prestigious EXCON 2017 that kicked off in Bengaluru. Other products showcased at the exhibition include 125 kVA FG Wilson generator set; SEM branded motor graders, wheel loader, and dozer;500 KVA generator set and product support capabilities such as Cat 360°ADVANTAGE, Cat Connect Technology, Product Support (Service Van display), Cat Finance, and Rental & Used Equipment.

The company believes it is uniquely positioned to partner in India’s growth story – especially the “Make in India” initiative – with its wide range of equipment, which is manufactured in India for India and also for the world, state-of-the-art technological solutions, and above, all its unrivaled global experience in project implementation.

Customers can expect increased productivity with an improved operator environment, better fuel efficiency and more reliability from the new range of backhoe loaders. 426 F2 and 424 B2. Pump flow in a superior hydraulic system delivers excellent hydraulic performance at the operator’s fingertips.

“At EXCON 2017, we are launching products to expand our presence in the Indian market. Our decision to launch new products to add to our existing segments demonstrates our resolve to contribute to the India growth story,” said Mr. Vivek Vanmeeganathan, Country Head and Managing Director, Caterpillar India.

He further added, “For over 35 years, from A Series to the new F2 Series, we have produced backhoe loaders that are designed with the operator in mind, providing reliability, power, and a quality operator environment. The Cat 426F2 backhoe loader continues this tradition, providing a machine to help the growth of a business. A large number of infrastructure projects, especially highways, energy and rail projects, are currently underway in several parts of the country. Initiatives such as Smart Cities, Clean Ganga, and Swachh Bharat offer huge potential for us to deepen our presence with cutting-edge technology and solutions.”

Commenting on Caterpillar’s participation at EXCON 2017, Mr. Amit Bansal, Sales Director, Building Construction Products, Caterpillar India said, ““The 426F2 features the Cat C4.4 engine. The engine is a four cylinder, four strokes direct injection turbocharged, inter-cooled and equipped with standard glow plug starting for optimal cold weather performance. This provides reliable starting performance down to –26°C,” he said.

The 9th edition of EXCON 2017, South Asia’s largest construction equipment and construction technology trade fair, is being organized in Bengaluru from December 12-16, 2017.

Besides the advanced loaders, Caterpillar is also showcasing its new excavator Cat 336D2 and 349D2. Other machines that will be on display at the trade fair would include excavators, motor graders, and track-type tractors.

Cat excavators are equipped with unique features that enable them to undertake complex tasks in tough terrains. These excavators are best in class in performance and safety features. The machines will be instrumental in working on construction and road building projects across India.

With 3210 kg payload, new Hindustan series wheel loaders 2021D2 also come with improved operator environment and a highly reliable and fuel efficient engine. The 2021D2 wheel loaders provide higher productivity with improved lift height and the lowest operational cost.

Mr.Andy Dhanaraj, Sales Director, Global Construction and Infrastructure, Caterpillar India said, “Cat machines are equipped with an advanced technological capability and have demonstrated positive results in difficult terrains in many parts of the world. We have been manufacturing in India for more than four decades; today there are six manufacturing facilities throughout India in Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and Maharashtra.”