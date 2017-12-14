BLACK+DECKER™, a global brand leader in power tools, home products and outdoor power equipment is pleased to announce the addition of a best-in-class partner, Stovekraft Pvt. Ltd. to its licensing program. Stovekraft, which is based in Bangalore (India), will introduce a line of BLACK+DECKER branded kitchen and home appliances including Blenders & Juicers, OTG, Kettles, Coffee Makers, Toasters, Food Processors, Air Fryers, Cookware, Rice Cookers, Induction Cooktops, Room Heaters, and Air Coolers to name a few. Coordination of the partnership was led by exclusive brand licensing agency LicenseWorks, on behalf of BLACK+DECKER.

“In line with our vision to be a sustainable global diversified organization, we regularly review our strategic approach to secure the future for our customers and investors alike. Small Domestic Appliances are one of the key pillars for BLACK+DECKER around the world and we are pleased to announce this strategic initiative with Stovekraft in India“, said Mr. Amit Datta, Senior Licensing Manager, Europe and Emerging Markets at Stanley Black &Decker.

Stovekraft is a leading manufacturer and marketer of brands in the kitchen appliances domain in India. Their flagship brands include Pigeon and Gilma. Stovekraft’s new collection of BLACK+DECKER products will be available across department stores, mass merchants and online retailers.

Mr Rajendra Gandhi, Managing Director, Stove Kraft Private Limited, stated “BLACK+DECKER is an iconic brand that resonates strongly with consumers in India. The acquisition of the BLACK+DECKER license is part of our strategy to expand our offering across more product formats with elevated design, technology focus and premium price points.”

Mr. Pranav Anand, Managing Partner at LicenseWorks added, “We are delighted to welcome such a strong player as Stovekraft to the BLACK+DECKER licensing program. We look forward to continue expansion of the Stanley Black & Decker brands in India through strategic licensing partnerships across a range of product categories that will complement and reinforce their position in the core business.”

About BLACK+DECKER:

Since 1910, BLACK+DECKER has been setting the standard for innovation and design of power tools, outdoor yard care equipment, and home cleaning products. The inventor of the first portable electric drill with pistol grip and trigger switch, BLACK+DECKER has evolved from a small machine shop in Baltimore, Maryland to a global manufacturing powerhouse with a broad line of quality products used in and around the home. When home owners have work to get done, they trust that BLACK+DECKER’s products will do the job efficiently and reliably. For more information on BLACK+DECKER products, visit www.blackanddecker.com or follow BLACK+DECKER on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram.

About Stovekraft:

Stovekraft is the largest private limited company in the kitchen appliances industry in India with an employee strength in excess of 2000 pople. Over the years, it evolved as an organization, creating masterpieces that seamlessly blend sophistication and aesthetics with technology to make even dull household chores in the kitchen a pleasurable experience. Its flagship brands, Pigeon, Gilma and recently added Black & Decker each have a unique customer proposition and different go-to-market strategies. With all the brands, it offers premium kitchen solutions through their wide range of products including pressure cookers, small domestic appliances, non-stick cookware, gas and induction cook tops, mixer grinders, chimneys and hobs among others.

Through relentless efforts, it has carved a niche for themselves in the overseas market as well, garnering extensive global presence across Middle East, Kenya, Uganda, Qatar, Sri Lanka, Fiji, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman and Tanzania. Their prestigious clientele also includes Walmart, Big Lots, and Belk in USA. The company has the single largest manufacturing facility for kitchen appliances in the country in Bangalore and another manufacturing unit at Baddi, Himachal Pradesh.

The company’s constant endeavor is to enhance customer delight and deliver innovative, user-friendly and superior quality products at best value to the customers, keeping in mind the prosperity of the company and its stakeholders. For more information, please visit https://www.stovekraft.com/

About LicenseWorks:

LicenseWorks is the leading full-service Brand Licensing agency in India specialized in the strategic brand extension licensing of leading global brands and corporate trademarks. LicenseWorks pioneered corporate brand licensing services in India and offers a holistic approach to branding, design, business development, licensing, and program management to brands that are looking to expand their business in India. It helps its clients expand into new product categories and distribution channels, which in turn helps these clients build brand awareness as well as create new revenue streams. For more information,

please visit www.licenseworksindia.com