According to a new research report by Future Market Insights, the Western Europe medical recruitment market was valued at over US$ 16 billion in 2016. It is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during the period 2017-2027 to reach US$ 29.34 billion in revenues.

By vertical, nursing/healthcare is the most lucrative segment, accounting for nearly 29% revenue share of the market. Paramedical staff is the second largest segment, accounting for 11.4% share of the market.

On the basis of services, the market has been segmented into recruitment services, managed services, homecare services, and specialist care services. Future Market Insights estimates recruitment services segment to be most lucrative, followed by managed services and homecare services.

In Germany, the healthcare professionals segment is projected to be the most attractive segment in the country’s medical recruitment market during the forecast period. The healthcare professionals segment is also expected to register high Y-o-Y growth rates throughout the forecast period in Germany. In terms of value, this segment is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. In France, the healthcare professionals segment was valued at more than US$ 1,500 Mn in 2016 and is expected to remain dominant in terms of value throughout the forecast period.

Summary of Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Introduction

5. Medical Recruitment Market Analysis Scenario

6. Medical Recruitment Market Analysis and Forecast, By Verticals

7. Medical Recruitment Market Analysis and Forecast, By Candidature

8. Medical Recruitment Market Analysis and Forecast, By Service

9. Medical Recruitment Market Analysis and Forecast, By Region/Country

10. Germany Medical Recruitment Market Analysis and Forecast

11. France Medical Recruitment Market Analysis and Forecast

12. U.K. Medical Recruitment Market Analysis and Forecast

13. Benelux Medical Recruitment Market Analysis and Forecast

14. Sweden Medical Recruitment Market Analysis and Forecast

15. Norway Medical Recruitment Market Analysis and Forecast

16. Denmark Medical Recruitment Market Analysis and Forecast

17. Competition Landscape

