According to a new research report by Future Market Insights, the Western Europe medical recruitment market was valued at over US$ 16 billion in 2016. It is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during the period 2017-2027 to reach US$ 29.34 billion in revenues.
Report overview@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/western-europe-medical-recruitment-market
By vertical, nursing/healthcare is the most lucrative segment, accounting for nearly 29% revenue share of the market. Paramedical staff is the second largest segment, accounting for 11.4% share of the market.
On the basis of services, the market has been segmented into recruitment services, managed services, homecare services, and specialist care services. Future Market Insights estimates recruitment services segment to be most lucrative, followed by managed services and homecare services.
In Germany, the healthcare professionals segment is projected to be the most attractive segment in the country’s medical recruitment market during the forecast period. The healthcare professionals segment is also expected to register high Y-o-Y growth rates throughout the forecast period in Germany. In terms of value, this segment is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. In France, the healthcare professionals segment was valued at more than US$ 1,500 Mn in 2016 and is expected to remain dominant in terms of value throughout the forecast period.
Request to sample report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-we-3675
Summary of Table of Content
1. Executive Summary
2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used
3. Research Methodology
4. Market Introduction
5. Medical Recruitment Market Analysis Scenario
6. Medical Recruitment Market Analysis and Forecast, By Verticals
7. Medical Recruitment Market Analysis and Forecast, By Candidature
8. Medical Recruitment Market Analysis and Forecast, By Service
9. Medical Recruitment Market Analysis and Forecast, By Region/Country
10. Germany Medical Recruitment Market Analysis and Forecast
11. France Medical Recruitment Market Analysis and Forecast
12. U.K. Medical Recruitment Market Analysis and Forecast
13. Benelux Medical Recruitment Market Analysis and Forecast
14. Sweden Medical Recruitment Market Analysis and Forecast
15. Norway Medical Recruitment Market Analysis and Forecast
16. Denmark Medical Recruitment Market Analysis and Forecast
17. Competition Landscape
Request to Browse Full Table of Content, figure and Tables@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-we-3675
ABOUT US:
Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading market intelligence and consulting firm. We deliver syndicated research reports, custom research reports and consulting services, which are personalized in nature. FMI delivers a complete packaged solution, which combines current market intelligence, statistical anecdotes, technology inputs, valuable growth insights, an aerial view of the competitive framework, and future market trends.
CONTACT:
Future Market Insights
616 Corporate Way, Suite 2-9018,
Valley Cottage, NY 10989,
United States
T: +1-347-918-3531
F: +1-845-579-5705
Email: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
Website: www.futuremarketinsights.com
