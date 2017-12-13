Dataguru.in, a flagship product of ABIA (Advanced Business Intelligence and Analytics Pvt. Ltd.) enterprise has announced the official launch of a new and completely re-designed website. The newly responsive website is offering valuable insights and actionable business information to help its users to identify and leverage new opportunities and inferences in their businesses, and unveil exciting growth prospects.

DataGuru.in is the pioneering online sales solution for that offers insightful, accurately action-based business information to aid in identifying new opportunities while managing existing relationships. Its offerings include customized solutions, and online tools to completely undertake marketing campaigns and direct mailer activities. In addition, it specializes in data matching and appending, live content management, sales triggers and a host of other executive and industry focused search tools.

Here’s a sneak-peek at some of the key features incorporated in the new website:

Integrated Dashboard with complete account summary that includes all download information for a detailed analysis across the dataset

More data to uncover new prospects that matching your company’s buyer persona

Enhanced Interface to amplify the power of existing data

Intelligence and Advanced Analytics to capture the interest of your target audience a potential sales opportunity is around the horizon

Knowledge Centre that brings all the industry news, updates, and blogs to aid your market share

Commenting on their new website launch, Ajay Chauhan, CEO, Dataguru.in said, “We are excited about the launch of Dataguru’s new portal which provides robust information to the industry stakeholders. We believe that this new site will allow our customers to have an in-depth, informative experience, adding value to pre-sales, business development, and effective customer relationship management. As we continue to grow and increase our presence in the market, we are also striving to provide our clients with comprehensive, easy-to-integrate solutions through innovative and tested frameworks.”

Now onwards, the reconstructed website will be updated on a regular basis with industry news, blogs, business activities, and milestones. Visitors are encouraged to sign up to access detailed database of companies and executives.

About Dataguru.in

DataGuru.in is a powerful executive Contact Database for Companies in India that offers insightful, accurate and actionable business information to help its users to identify & leverage new opportunities, and manage existing relationships.

Formed by a team of professionals experienced in Business Intelligence, Research and Analytics,the product reflects the knowledge & experience of seasoned Marketing and business intelligence professionals aimed tosupport our clients’ business processes, save their time and cost, adding value to their bottom-line, help them in identifying and target new opportunities, and managing existing ones to help them grow stronger.