To support Make in India Campaign, Additional Investment of 5 Million USD is being made to enhance the Installed Production Capacity.

• Complete range of Excavators & Mining Machines for Indian Consumers

• Unmatched Reliability, Uncompromised Durability for 15 Years in India

• Designed for Better Fuel Efficiency, increased viability and with Unparallel Comfort

• Supported by the World Class R&D, Best Service Network with over 50 touch points Pan India

Bangalore 13th December’17 – LiuGong India, a 100% subsidiary of Guangxi LiuGong – World’s Largest Manufacturer of wheel loaders, proudly announces the launch of 2 All New Products – 921D I Excavator & 611 Compactor.

92ID I Excavator

-Powered by Cummins 6BT 5.9 (Made in India)

– Made in India and made for the World

-Negative Flow Hydraulics for Increased Fuel Efficiency

-Advanced Auto Idling System to Save Fuel

Mr. Wu Song, Managing Director, LiuGong India said, “LiuGong India is proud to launch 2 All New machines – (921D I Excavator & 611 Compactor) to provide a complete range of Excavators & Compactors to Indian Customers, designed to meet Any Challenge, Any Day! To match steps with the ‘Make in India’ campaign and generate better employment opportunities, an additional investment of 5 Million USD, is being made to incentivize the Installed production capacity by setting up a fully fledged Manufacturing Facility by end of this year. The Company’s manpower strength is likely to increase by 40% over the next 2-3 years generating more manpower from Indian soil to support the moto of Skill India Mission”

Today LiuGong India among the Market Leaders in Construction Equipment Sector completing its 15 years of Business in India. LiuGong India being the market leader in Wheel Loader are consolidating their position by launching tracked excavator and compaction equipment emerging as a one point solution for the road and mining industry supported by highly experienced professional dealers and more than 50 touch points pan India. Liugong India is in sync with Indian government policies be it regarding implementation of GST or promoting make in India movement or regarding the massive infrastructure development plan they are in plan of Launching Paver & Tandem Rollers to support the rapid infrastructural boost.

611 Compactor

– Powered by Kirlosker Engine- Environment Friendly with Low Noise

– Skid High back Seat for Extreme Comfort

-3-grade absorption rubber for Reduced Vibration

-Ergonomically placed Controls for the Operator

LiuGong India’s Machines are designed and tested to operate in the toughest condition globally. The machines rolled out of the Indian plant are well tested in Indian condition for a prolong period of time and prove them self to be most suited for Indian condition. World Class Component been used in the equipment be it engine , transmission axle ,cylinders or control valve all are from renowned manufacturers like Cummins, ZF and Kawasaki etc… LiuGong machines use proven Technologies to thrive in the Most Rigorous Conditions of India making them – Highly Efficient, Durable, Simple to Run, Easy to Service and Cost-Efficient too!

LiuGong India’s Wide Range of Products would be on display @Stall No OD 100, Excon’17

About LiuGong

For nearly 60 years, LiuGong Machinery Corporation has been a Global leader in construction equipment manufacturing industry. As a Global player Liugong having their presence in more than 137 countries with 20 manufacturing plant & 9 subsidiary worldwide.

Liugong are into joint venture with Cummins and ZF who are the pioneer for manufacturing engines and transmission respectively. LiuGong has evolved to become one of the fastest growing, global, CE companies in the world offering a full line of extreme duty, intuitive machines for construction equipment owners constantly challenged to do more with less. LiuGong delivers opportunity to its employees, quality products and services to its customers, financial success to its investors, and community support in the regions it serves. Among the latest innovation Liugong had patent the world first vertical lift Wheel Loader.

About LiuGong India

LiuGong India has its “State of Art” manufacturing facility supported by R&D Centre & Training Centre at Pithampur (Madhya Pradesh). Besides having more than 4000 LiuGong Machines at various prestigious Indian Companies which are working successfully in Road Construction, Mining, and Hydropower Sectors and Pipe Handling Works the repeat orders from the various Customers are itself the testimony to the product excellence.

LiuGong India with its established base in India has its Corporate offices at Delhi, Kolkata, and Chennai & well supported by 20 Dealerships with more than 50 Customer Touch Points across the India including Nepal, Bhutan, and Bangladesh & Srilanka supported by the spare parts Warehouse at Chennai & Indore ensuring the easy availability of spares and uptime.

For further information, please visit- http://www.liugong.com/en_in/

LiuGong India’s 856H Smart Wheel Loader has won the ‘Yellow Dot Award’ under the category: Best Applications – Road Equipment Award of the Year 2017 by Equipment Times!