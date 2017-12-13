Online chat seems as old as the internet. And equally compelling.

First, chat rooms came luring users into an excitement of undercover small talk. Next, social networking sites stepped in to offer over-the-horizon connectivity. Now mobile messengers keep us engaged by delivering immediate responses. And we increasingly fall for the comfort and convenience of instant messaging.

Let’s face it, instant messaging (IM) is a new enterprise and consumer reality, and the mobile chat app popularity is not going to subside anytime soon.

Well, that’s good news. Roll up your sleeves and get down to business – making Yet Another Awesome Chat App.

Source